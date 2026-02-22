Iftar is a cherished moment during Ramadan when families gather to break their fast with flavourful and comforting dishes. After hours of fasting, everyone looks forward to something satisfying, refreshing and full of taste. Matar chaat fits perfectly into this moment. Made using soft white peas and boiled potatoes mixed with tangy chutneys, fresh ingredients and aromatic spices, it offers a burst of flavours in every spoonful. With its sweet, spicy and tangy blend, this chaat becomes an instant favourite at any Iftar table.

What Makes This Chaat Special?

Matar chaat stands out for its balanced flavours and comforting texture. The boiled peas and potatoes create a soft, hearty base while onions and tomatoes add freshness and crunch. Tamarind chutney gives a tangy sweetness, and green chutney brings a quick, lively kick of spice. It's easy to customise, budget-friendly, and can be prepared quickly making it ideal for busy Ramadan evenings.

Also Read: Kolkata-Style Guava Chaat Recipe: A Tangy Winter Snack You'll Love

Ingredients

2 cups dried white peas (soaked overnight)

2 medium potatoes (boiled with peas)

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 medium tomato, finely chopped

2 green chillies, finely chopped

2 tbsp tamarind chutney

2 tbsp green chutney

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp chaat masala

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Lemon juice (optional)

How To Make Matar Chaat At Home

Step 1:





Drain the soaked peas and boil them with the potatoes in a pressure cooker with enough water and salt until both turn soft and tender.





Step 2:





Once cooked, remove the potatoes, peel them and mash lightly. Lightly mash the peas as well-keep some texture for better taste.





Step 3:





Combine the warm peas and potatoes in a mixing bowl. Add chopped onions, tomatoes and green chillies.





Step 4:





Sprinkle roasted cumin powder, red chilli powder, chaat masala and extra salt if needed. Mix gently.





Step 5:





Add tamarind chutney and green chutney. Stir well so that the flavours coat the mixture evenly.





Step 6:





Garnish with coriander leaves and lemon juice. Serve warm for the best flavour.





Matar chaat is a simple yet satisfying dish that adds warmth and flavour to your Iftar table, making breaking your fast even more enjoyable.