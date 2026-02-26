Ramadan 2026 began on February 19th across India, and with it arrives what might be the country's most delicious month. From sundown until late into the night, cities transform. The azan echoes. Homes fill with the smell of slow-cooked haleem and fresh kebabs. Restaurants unveil special Iftar menus they've been perfecting all year. And street corners that stayed quiet all day suddenly buzz with makeshift stalls grilling seekh kebabs over charcoal, ladling biryani onto banana leaves, and pouring rose-scented sharbat into tall glasses. This isn't just about breaking a fast. It's about community, tradition, and food that carries centuries of culinary heritage. Whether you're observing Ramadan, joining friends for Iftar, or simply a food lover who knows that this is when India's best Muslim-majority neighbourhoods serve their finest cooking, this month is unmissable. From Hyderabad's royal Nizami spreads to Delhi's Mughlai comfort food, from Mumbai's coastal takes on classic dishes to Kolkata's Zakaria Street chaos, Ramadan Iftar menus across India prove that breaking fast with dates and water is just the beginning. Here's your complete guide to the best Iftar experiences across the country this Ramadan 2026.

Delhi NCR

Majlis Presents Jashn-e-Iftaar: A Thoughtfully Curated Ramadan Experience

This Ramadan, dive into Majlis' Jashn-e-Iftaar, a beautifully curated iftaar experience that captures the holy month's essence with heritage flavours and gracious hospitality. Start with refreshing Sharbat-e-Majlis, premium dates, and classic accompaniments, then savour a nuanced spread of crisp pakoda tokri, comforting Moradabadi dal, slow-cooked haleem, aromatic biryanis, and more—all in vegetarian or non-veg options. Perfect for family dinners, corporate meets, or big celebrations, it's served in an elegant ambience from 5-7 PM daily, starting February 18 through Eid.





Book now at 09319322188

Where: HA-22, Block A, Sector 104, Noida.

Behrouz Biryani to Launch Its Signature Ramzan Iftar Offerings in 2026

As Ramzan 2026 dawns, Behrouz Biryani, India's royal dum pukht maestro, refreshes its beloved Iftar lineup to honour patience, tradition, and togetherness. Dive into the grand Badshahi Iftari Sandooq for 3-4, a lavish 7-course feast with Royal Dates, your choice of biryani, Gosht Haleem with kulcha, shorba, samosas, kebabs, Phirni, Sheer Khurma, Gulrosh sharbat, and a luxe choco gift box. For intimate vibes, the Nawabi Iftari Khazana serves 1-2 with haleem, biryani, and sweets. A-la-carte stars like Rose Falooda and Haleems shine too. "We're crafting comforting rituals," says CMO Nishant Kedia.

Mumbai

Waarsa Presents Its Ramadan Special Menu: A Dastarkhwan of Tehzeeb, Tradition and Slow-Cooked Grace

This Ramadan, Waarsa invites you to savour a heartfelt Awadhi mehman-nawazi menu from February 17 to March 19, blending tradition with generosity for lunch, dinner, or pre-booked iftaar gatherings. Break your fast with dates and sherbet, then dive into sigdi-roasted delights like Rampoori Paneer Tikka, Achari Sakrakand, Mandi Kebab, Soundha Murgh Tikka, and Atish-E-Jhinga. Savour slow-cooked gems—Kathal Ki Nihari, Mutton Haleem, Paya Ki Nihari, Tabrezi Murgh Ka Salan—paired with Bakharkani, alongside ceremonial rices like Dudhiya Subz Biryani, Chuje Ki Dum Biryani, and Khush Raan Mandi. End sweetly with Khajur Makhane Ki Kheer, Kulfi Malpua, Gajar Halwa, or Falooda. Intimate iftaars for 10-12 guests, curated by Chef Mukhtar Qureshi, start at 7 PM by reservation.





Venue: Waarsa, NCPA Gate 2, Nariman Point, Mumbai

Dates: 20th February – 19th March 2026

Ramadan Dastarkhawn-e-Haleem at BarQat: A Slow-Cooked Celebration of Abundance, Heritage & Iftar Indulgence

As twilight drapes Mumbai and Iftar tables buzz with chatter, BarQat at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar rolls out its month-long Ramadan Dastarkhawn-e-Haleem—a heartfelt nod to slow-cooked abundance, generosity, and shared joy. Haleem here is pure magic: wheat and lentils simmered to velvet perfection, infused with hand-pounded mutton, chicken, seafood, or veggie stars like jackfruit and lotus stem. Journey through Deccani smoky richness, regal Murgh Nizami, coastal Samundri Khazaana, or veggie delights, paired with dum biryanis and sweets like Double Ka Meetha. It's hearty nourishment for body and soul—gather, savour, celebrate!





Dates: 19th February – 19th March

Venue: BarQat, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

A Feast of Faith And Flavour: Ramadan Iftaar Boxes by The Fern Mumbai, Goregaon – Series by Marriott

This season, Beiruna, the rooftop gem at The Fern Mumbai, Goregaon –Series by Marriott, brings its Middle Eastern magic home with curated Iftaar & Sehri Boxes, now on sale. Rooted in tradition yet luxuriously elevated, they start with vibrant mezze like creamy Hummus, Batata Harra, and crisp Fattoush, flowing into fragrant Za'atar Chicken and Shish Tawook grills. Soulful mains such as Dawood Baasha and Mandi Rice with Zahawik follow, ending sweetly with Kunafa in Orange Blossom Syrup, Muhallabia, Stuffed Dates with Almond & Rose, and a Khajoor Milkshake. Priced at ₹2599++ for 4 or ₹4999++ for 8, these sharing boxes turn iftaar into quiet luxury. Orders open now.

Mehfil-e-Samaa: Where Iftar Gathers, and Evenings Linger

This Ramadan, dive into Mehfil-e-Samaa at Samaa, Fairmont Mumbai—an immersive Middle Eastern Iftar inspired by Ramadan evenings in Dubai, Beirut, Istanbul, and Cairo. Picture soft amber lanterns, Arabic calligraphy, and cosy mehfil seating that invites unhurried chats over authentic flavours. Start with refreshing Jallab or Qamar al-Din, savour mezze like hummus, smoky moutabal, and muhammara, then hit live counters for falafel and chicken shawarma. Indulge in mains such as Machbous Al Dijaj or lamb tagine, ending with baklava and rose Umm Ali. As night falls, it transforms into a soulful poolside gathering with an Arabic drummer, blending culture, cuisine, and calm serenity.





Date: 20th February - 28th March 2026

Timings: 7:00 PM onwards

Jaipur

Celebrate Ramadan at The LaLiT Jaipur

Experience the serene spirit of Ramadan at Baluchi, where evenings are filled with warmth, reflection, and togetherness. In honour of this holy month, a time of prayer, gratitude, and meaningful connections, The LaLiT Jaipur presents a thoughtfully curated 4-course TDH Iftar set menu. Specially curated menu by our chefs, to bring together traditional Iftar favourites and wholesome flavours, offering a refined balance of authenticity and signature culinary finesse and creating a dining experience that is both comforting and celebratory.





Dates: 18 February to 19 March 2026

Time: 7:30 PM to 11:00 PM

Venue: Baluchi



