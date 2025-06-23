Chicken, as every Indian kitchen will agree, is the country's most reliable dinner party guest. From fiery chicken curry to crispy appetisers and soul-soothing biryanis, there is no shortage of ways we like it cooked. Some days it is all about Chicken Korma, and on others, we cannot resist a plate of smoky Tandoori or buttery Amritsari-style chicken. Joining this hit list of beloved Indian chicken recipes is a rich and delicious number that feels fancy without the faff: Chicken Mughlai Masala.





This creamy, mildly spiced chicken curry is all about indulgence. Think cashews, fried onions, warm whole spices, and zero tomatoes - yes. The dish gets its colour and depth from a clever blend of yoghurt, nuts, and pantry spices, giving it that signature Mughlai flair without hours of labour. Perfect for weekend dinners, festivals, or any time you want your food to impress without looking like you tried too hard.





Ingredients for Chicken Mughlai Masala at Home

For Marinating the Chicken (500 grams):

1 cup curd

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp turmeric

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

For the Mughlai Curry Gravy:

2 large onions, sliced

1/2 cup cashews (soaked)

1 tsp almond flakes

1 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp turmeric

1 tsp coriander powder

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp garam masala

1/2 cup oil

2 green chillies, sliced

Fresh coriander for garnish

Step-by-Step Recipe

Step 1: Marinate the Chicken





In a bowl, combine the chicken with curd, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, turmeric, and coriander powder. Mix well, making sure each piece is coated evenly. Set aside for 30 minutes.





Step 2: Fry the Onions





Heat oil in a pan and fry the sliced onions until golden brown. Drain them on paper and let them cool.





Step 3: Make the Rich Mughlai Paste





In a mixer, blend the soaked cashews, fried onions, and half a cup of curd into a smooth paste. Set aside-this is the magic mix.





Step 4: Sauté the Chicken





Heat oil in a pan. Toss in whole spices - bay leaf, black pepper, cardamom, and cloves. Add the marinated chicken and cook for around 15 minutes until it starts to brown. Add the remaining dry spices (except garam masala) and cook, covered, for another 5 minutes.





Step 5: Add the Mughlai Paste





Uncover the pan and stir in the cashew-onion paste. Add half a cup of water and bring the curry to a simmer. Toss in the green chillies and almond flakes, cover, and cook for another 5 minutes.





Step 6: Garnish and Serve





Finish with a sprinkle of garam masala and fresh coriander. Serve hot with butter roti or naan, and do not be surprised if everyone asks for seconds.

What To Serve With Chicken Mughlai Masala

This curry pairs beautifully with:





Butter naan





Laccha paratha





Jeera rice





Steamed basmati rice





The richness of the curry complements simple sides without overwhelming them.

Why This Mughlai Chicken Recipe Deserves a Spot on Your Menu

Whether it is a festival dinner or just a Thursday you want to romanticise, Chicken Mughlai Masala is your shortcut to a royal-looking meal. No complicated steps, no exotic ingredients-just everyday items turned into something worth showing off.