Monday blues hits one and all, after a relaxing weekend it does feel a little extra tough to get back on the track with full energy. And what better to kick start your week than an indulgent rich chicken curry for yourself and the family? But if you can't move past the same old butter chicken you have every other weekend and also don't want to spend hours making perfect chicken chili, what else do you do? Well, there are lists of chicken recipes that everyone seems to gush on, but suddenly you can't remember a single one that will taste great and not take hours? Well we've been there, and done that, that's why we bring for you this creamy chicken curry which doesn't require a lot of time and the rich flavours will linger on your palate and mind for a really long time, and it called - Chicken Shahjahani





A plate of chicken curry and rice is all you need to brighten up your day

Yes, it does taste as indulgent as the name and every bite of this curry feels like it's made for the royalty. The rich pinkish gravy is loaded with cashews, poppy seeds, and cream and onion paste. Make all the preparation and add them one by one in the pan and before you know, the curry is ready. Perfect to be paired with buttered naan or hot fluffy rice, this chicken curry is not to be missed. Give this a try today, read the recipe here:

How To Make Chicken Shahjahani l Chicken Shahjahani recipe:

Soak poppy seeds, musk melon seeds, and cashew in warm water for 10-15 minutes. Make a paste out of this, in another pan fry onions and whole spices, and make a paste of that as well. In the same pan cook ginger garlic paste, seed paste, and onion paste. Add chicken to this and other dry masalas. Keep stirring and cooking while adding curd, some water, and cream one by one. Finish off by sprinkling some kewda water, garam masala, and coriander. Drizzle a little cream on top and the delicious creamy chicken curry is ready to be devoured. Read the full recipe here.





There you go, an easy yet royal chicken curry you can make to instantly brighten up your day. Let us know how you liked it, in the comments below.