'Eat your greens' is something we all have been taught since childhood, but what we missed stating is, 'eat them properly'. This means it is equally important to clean your greens and store them properly to make the most of the goodness. However, over the last few years, we have seen people being more conscious about the foods they eat on a regular basis. Be it due to the pandemic or the viral kitchen organisation videos on social media, today people are focusing a lot on safe kitchen practices, and the hack that tops the list is cleaning the greens well before storing them in the refrigerator.

If you scan through the internet, you would find countless blogs and videos featuring ways to clean and store fresh produce. But have you ever wondered why it is important to do so? In this article, we will highlight how to clean your greens and why it is important to that. Read on.

How To Wash Leafy Vegetables?

Today, you would find various artificial solutions in the market to clean vegetables properly. But if you ask us, we suggest going the natural way to make your greens yet healthier. According to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the best way to wash leafy greens is by rinsing them under running water. "Studies show that this step removes some of the germs and dirt on leafy greens and other vegetables and fruits," CDC states, adding that one must always wash hands with soap before starting the cleaning process. Here are some more expert tips to clean your leafy vegetables.

Why Is It Important To Wash Leafy Vegetables Before Storing?

1. Remove dirt:

If you notice, you would often find a bunch of coriander leaves or spinach having some mud or sand at the bottom or in between the leaves. It is because they are brought to your table from the farm. Washing them properly helps eliminate that dirt and debris, making the leaves look more appealing and indulgent.

2. Wash off the pesticides:

Besides the organic ones, the usage of pesticides and insecticides is common in agriculture. Most of the time, the residue of those pesticides and chemicals remains on the leafy vegetables, making it hazardous for your health.

3. Save cooking time:

Let's agree, we hardly get time to spend luxuriously in the kitchen. Hence, we all like making some smart moves to save time and energy while cooking. Washing and cleaning the greens beforehand not only speeds up the cooking process but also makes it hassle-free.

4. Adds crunch to your meal:

Some of you might wonder, what is the problem with washing the vegetables just before eating? Then let us tell you, it hampers the look and feel of your meal. That's right. Washing and adding lettuce, coriander or any green to your meal automatically makes it soggy and eliminates that crunchy texture. And let's agree, no one likes a slimy salad on their plate.

5. Increases the shelf life:

As mentioned earlier, washing greens help eliminate the toxic chemicals and pesticides, which are responsible for contaminating the produce and affecting the shelf life. Cleaning and washing the leafy vegetables may help you enjoy them for a long time.

Why Should You Dry The Greens After Washing?

The basic idea behind keeping the greens fresh is to lock the moisture. Hence, drying the greens properly is just as important as washing them. Leaves stored with too much water on them speed up the rotting process, making them slimy, sticky and smelly at times. We suggest, soaking the excess water with cheesecloth or a kitchen napkin after washing and then letting them dry under a fan for some time before you actually store the greens.

Now that you know it all, handle your food ingredients wisely and enjoy them fresh every single time. And trust us, this way, you can also make the most of its benefits to the fullest.