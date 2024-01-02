Cast iron has been the traditional choice for cooking across the world; it is durable and keeps food hot for longer periods. From saag to meat to even pizza, cast iron cookware has proven to be versatile and effective. It is also suitable for use in ovens, with cast iron skillets doubling as durable baking dishes. When used frequently, cast iron cookware gradually develops a tough coating, creating a durable non-stick-like surface. However, there is some debate about its health benefits and its potential impact on the taste of food. My endeavour is to present the facts, and you can decide.

Health Benefits Of Cooking In Cast Iron Cookware:

1. IRON ENRICHMENT:

Cooking in cast iron can increase the iron content of food, particularly beneficial for individuals with iron deficiencies. Studies have shown that iron from the cookware leaches into the food, providing non-haem iron similar to the iron found in vegetables. This contributes to daily iron intake, helping protect against anaemia.

2. CHEMICAL-FREE COOKING:

Unlike some non-stick cookware coated with potentially harmful chemicals, cast iron is chemical-free. It doesn't release toxic fumes or substances into the food, even at high temperatures.

3. HEAT RETENTION:

Cast iron cooks food evenly and retains heat for a longer duration. This characteristic also means it takes longer to heat up and cool down, reducing the chance of infections from undercooked portions.





OTHER BENEFITS:





Lasts long and can be used on multiple heat sources, from gas stoves and campfires to induction tops.

Affordable, with a price that is a one-time investment for a lifetime.

Cast iron cookware offers a lot of variety to suit your cooking needs.

Limitation Of Cooking In Cast Iron Cookware:

1. Seasoning and Maintenance:

Cast iron requires seasoning to develop a non-stick surface. Improper maintenance or cleaning can lead to rust or the loss of seasoning, affecting both the cooking surface and the food.

2. Reactivity:

Acidic foods, such as tomatoes or citrus, can react with the iron, imparting a metallic taste and possibly discolouring the food. However, this doesn't pose a health risk and might not be noticeable to everyone.

3. Weight And Handling:

Cast iron cookware is heavy and might not be suitable for everyone due to its weight and handling difficulties.

Cooking in cast iron can offer health benefits, particularly in terms of iron supplementation and avoiding potentially harmful chemicals. However, if you have a condition called Hemochromatosis, where your body absorbs and retains more iron, please avoid the use of iron cookware. Proper seasoning and maintenance are crucial. Overall, when used and cared for correctly, cooking in cast iron can be healthy and sustainable.





Seasoning: Coat the inside and outside of the pan with a tablespoon of oil, such as olive or avocado oil, using a piece of paper towel. Place the pan upside down in a preheated oven for an hour and allow it to cool in the oven or on the stove.





