Indian cuisine is a treasure trove of flavours, textures, and techniques. And just when you think you have seen it all, a humble dish from a small town surprises you. From millet-based breakfasts in Tamil Nadu to fermented rice in Odisha, every region has its own culinary quirks. What makes Indian food truly special is how it transforms everyday ingredients into something comforting, nourishing, and full of character. One such hidden gem is susla, a puffed rice upma from Karnataka that is as light as it is flavourful.





Often overshadowed by poha or rava upma, susla is a local favourite that deserves more attention. It is quick to make, easy on the stomach, and packed with crunch, spice, and warmth. If you are looking to switch up your breakfast routine or want a fuss-free evening snack, susla might just be your new go-to.





What Is Susla And Why Is It Loved In Karnataka?

Susla, also known as Mandakki Usli or Uggani, is a traditional upma made using puffed rice, or murmura. Unlike the more familiar poha or rava upma, susla uses soaked puffed rice as its base, giving it a unique texture that is soft yet airy. It is typically tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies, and onions, and finished with lemon juice and coriander.





What sets it apart is a generous sprinkle of putani powder, or roasted gram dal powder, which adds depth and helps absorb excess moisture. This small addition transforms the dish from basic to brilliant.

Susla In Everyday North Karnataka Kitchens:

In towns across North Karnataka, susla has long been a staple for farmers and morning workers, thanks to its speed and simplicity. Often made in large batches at home or sold at roadside stalls, it is one of those dishes that quietly powers the everyday. In many households, it is served with mirchi bajji and hot tea - an effortlessly satisfying pairing.





"We grew up eating susla before school with mirchi bajji and tea," says Shanthi, a home cook from Hubballi. "It was fast and filling - my mother made it every other day."





Photo Credit: iStock

Why Susla Works: Simple, Light, and Customisable

Here is why this humble dish continues to be a breakfast favourite across Karnataka:

1. Quick And Easy To Make:

Susla is a lifesaver on rushed mornings or lazy evenings. There is no need to chop multiple vegetables, soak dals, or roast ingredients in advance. Just rinse the puffed rice, temper a few basics, and it is ready in under 15 minutes. It slots easily into busy routines without skimping on taste.

2. Budget-Friendly And Fuss-Free:

Made using ingredients like puffed rice, onions, green chillies, and roasted gram dal powder, susla is easy on the wallet. There is no need to rely on expensive or pre-packaged mixes. It is a dish that proves flavour does not need a big price tag.

3. Customisable To Suit The Season:

While the traditional version is minimalist, susla works well as a base for seasonal tweaks. Add grated carrots for colour, chopped capsicum for crunch, or raw mango for a tangy note during summer. Some versions even include coconut or a sprinkle of sev for extra texture. Whether you prefer spicy, mild, or tangy, susla adapts to your palate.

4. Light, Nourishing, And Satisfying:

The puffed rice gives susla a light, airy bite that feels easy on the stomach but still keeps you full for hours. It is especially suited for warmer days or monsoon mornings when heavy food can feel too much. Pair it with a cup of tea and you have a meal that hits the right balance of comfort and ease.





Puffed rice is also naturally low in calories and fat, making susla a smart choice for those looking for a light but wholesome breakfast.





Nutritional Breakdown of Susla (per serving - approx. 180gms):

Nutrient Approx. Value Calories 180-220 kcal Carbohydrates 30-35 grams Protein 4-5 grams Fat 6-8 grams Sodium 300-400 mg (varies with salt used) Sugars 2-3 grams (from onions and optional sugar) Fibre 2-3 grams

Nutritional Highlights:

Low in calories: Thanks to puffed rice, which is naturally light and low in fat.

Decent protein: Comes from the roasted gram dal powder (putani) and peanuts (if added).

Comes from the roasted gram dal powder (putani) and peanuts (if added). Low-fat: Especially if made with minimal oil and no coconut or sev.

Especially if made with minimal oil and no coconut or sev. Vegan and gluten-free: Ideal for people with dietary restrictions.

Ideal for people with dietary restrictions. Customisable fibre: You can boost fibre by adding vegetables like carrots, peas, or spinach.

Small Additions:

Add peanuts or cashews for extra protein and healthy fats (+40-60 kcal per tablespoon).

Use ghee instead of oil if you want to make it richer (+20-30 kcal).

Toss in vegetables like carrots, capsicum, or beans to boost vitamins and fibre. How Susla Compares To Poha And Upma | Susla vs Poha vs Upma: A Quick Comparison Dish Base Ingredient Cooking Time Texture Regional Origin Susla Puffed rice Under 15 mins Light and airy North Karnataka Poha Flattened rice 15-20 mins Soft and moist Maharashtra and MP Upma Semolina 20-25 mins Dense and soft Pan India How to Make Susla: Step-by-Step Puffed Rice Upma Recipe Ingredients: 3 cups puffed rice (murmura)

2 tablespoons oil

2 tablespoons peanuts (optional)

A pinch of mustard seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

A pinch of hing

A few curry leaves

1 onion, finely chopped

2 green chillies, finely chopped

Half teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon sugar (optional)

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons putani powder

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons coriander leaves, chopped Method: Rinse the puffed rice in water for 2-3 minutes. Gently squeeze out the excess water and set aside. Heat oil in a kadhai and roast the peanuts until golden and crunchy. Add mustard seeds, cumin, hing, and curry leaves. Let them splutter. Add the chopped onions and green chillies. Sauté until the onions turn translucent. Add turmeric powder, sugar, and salt. Mix well. Add the soaked puffed rice and putani powder. Mix gently. Cover and cook on a low flame for 2-3 minutes. Finish with lemon juice and coriander. Serve hot. Note: To enjoy the dish to the fullest, have it hot and fresh. Storing or reheating it can turn the dish bland and unappetising.



Whether you are a working professional looking for a quick weekday breakfast or someone interested in regional Indian dishes, susla offers warmth, flavour, and familiarity in every bite. So the next time you are tempted to make poha or rava upma, try this instead. You might find your new breakfast favourite.