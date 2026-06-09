Paneer is one of the most loved ingredients in Indian kitchens. Its soft texture and mild flavour make it perfect for curries, snacks, salads, and grilled dishes. However, many people often face a common problem, paneer turning hard, chewy, or rubbery instead of staying soft and tender. This can happen while making paneer at home or even when cooking store-bought paneer. Small mistakes during preparation, storage, or cooking can affect its texture and make it less enjoyable to eat.





The good news is that these issues are easy to fix once you understand the reasons behind them. If you want soft, restaurant-style paneer every time, knowing these common mistakes and simple fixes can make a big difference.





Also Read: Make Paneer (Cottage Cheese) at Home: Simple Tricks and Tips

6 Mistakes That Can Ruin Paneer's Soft Texture

1. Using Too Much Acid While Curdling Milk





Adding too much lemon juice or vinegar while curdling milk can tighten the milk proteins too much, making the paneer firm, dry, and less soft in texture.





How To Fix: Use only the required amount of acid and stop adding more once the milk separates completely.





2. Pressing the Paneer for Too Long





Placing heavy weight on paneer for too long removes too much moisture, which leads to a dense and hard texture instead of a soft and delicate one.





How To Fix: Press paneer gently for 20-30 minutes to retain some moisture and softness.





3. Overcooking the Paneer





Paneer does not need long cooking times, and exposing it to heat for too long can quickly make it tough, rubbery, and difficult to chew.





How To Fix: Add paneer towards the end of cooking and simmer it for only a few minutes.





4. Storing Paneer Improperly





Leaving paneer uncovered or without moisture in the refrigerator can dry it out, making it lose softness and become hard over time.





How To Fix: Store paneer in an airtight container with a little water to maintain its moisture.





5. Frying Paneer for Too Long





Deep-frying or pan-frying paneer for a long time removes its natural moisture and makes it chewy instead of soft and juicy.





How To Fix: Lightly fry paneer until golden and soak it in warm water for a few minutes before adding it to dishes.





6. Using Paneer Straight from the Refrigerator





Cold paneer tends to feel firm and does not absorb flavours well, which affects both its texture and taste when cooked.





How To Fix: Soak refrigerated paneer cubes in warm water for 10-15 minutes before use.

Extra Tip for Softer Paneer

If your paneer has already turned hard, do not worry. Soaking it in warm water for a few minutes can help bring back some softness. This trick works especially well for store-bought paneer that has been refrigerated for a few days.





Soft and delicious paneer depends on proper handling. Avoiding mistakes like over-pressing, overcooking, improper storage, and excessive frying can help maintain its delicate texture. With a few simple changes and quick fixes, you can enjoy perfectly soft paneer in every dish.