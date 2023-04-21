Delhi is known as the food paradise of India. This city serves food from all around India as well as some incredible international cuisines. Kathi roll is among the popular dishes that people love eating in Delhi. It is a scrumptious and filling dish made with pan-fried flat bread which is layered with lip-smacking sauces, vegetables, and meat. A wide range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian rolls are available here. If you're craving a tasty roll then you need not worry. Delhi has some fascinating roll joints that serve delicious rolls.





Also Read: Craving An Authentic Indian Thali? Here Are The Top 5 Thali Places In Delhi-NCR

Here Are Top 5 Delicious Rolls Places In Delhi:

1. 34 Chowringhee Lane

Satisfy your hunger pangs with scrumptious rolls from Chowringhee Lane. This place has multiple outlets across Delhi that serve various rolls - from egg roll, paneer roll, and manchurian roll, to chicken rolls. Besides being tasty, their rolls are also affordable.

Where: Chowringhee Lane - Punjabi Bagh and other outlets





Cost: Rs 70 (approx) Onwards





Also Read: How Much Tea Is Too Much? Side Effects Of Excess Tea Consumption

2. Nizam's Kathi Kabab

Nothing can beat Nizam's Kathi Kebab. Although the name says kebab, this place serves finger-licking good, Kolkata-style kathi rolls. If you are in and around Connaught Place, make sure you try their rolls. Here's what we suggest; chicken tikka roll, double chicken, double egg roll for non-vegetarians, and paneer roll for vegetarians. Don't forget to try their triple combo roll!





Where: Connaught Place and other outlets





Cost: Rs 400 (approx) for two





3. Khan Chaha

Khan Chacha has been serving the best rolls and kebabs in Delhi since 1972. They started with one outlet and now have around more than 18 outlets in Delhi/NCR. Khan Chacha has some zesty North Indian and Mughlai rolls. From simple aloo roll, veg harayali roll, mutton kakori roll to chicken tikka roll, you can have any kind of roll here.





Where: Khan Market and other outlets





Cost: Rs 500 (approx) for two





4. Rolls King

Rolls King is a go-to place for many of us who crave for a roll. This amazing food joint has multiple outlets across Delhi. As the name suggests, the place serves king-size rolls that are hard to finish. These are super filling and light on the pocket. Some of their best rolls to try are bhuna chicken roll, chicken seekh kebab roll, chili paneer roll, and hot shot chicken roll for spice lovers.





Where: Lajpat Nagar and other outlets





Cost: Rs 75 (approx) Onwards





5. Rolling Joint

If you are in and around Connaught Place in Delhi and are looking for a quick bite, don't miss out on Rolling Joint. This place has a lot to offer when it comes to versatile flavours. Try out their peri-peri chicken roll, veggie roll, and gyro roll. Believe us, you won't be disappointed!





Where: Behind Odeon Cinema, Connaught Place, New Delhi





Cost: Rs 300 to 400 (approx) for two





Enjoy tasty rolls from these popular joints in Delhi!