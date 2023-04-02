If paratha is not eaten as a paratha, it is best eaten as a roll. Every other day, one or more parathas are left untouched in our hot box after a meal. And we never let it go to waste. We fashion it into other yummy delights and eat it as a snack or a full meal later. Kids love to spread jam on the paratha and roll it. We often just stuff a sabzi in it and have a filling roll. Whatever you do, paratha makes for an excellent roll. And today, we are sharing another great way to repurpose your paratha, this time in a more indulgent way.





Who doesn't love chicken rolls? We all do unless some of us are vegetarians. It makes for a wholesome meal, full of nutrients and flavours. We all love having it at restaurants or taking it out to eat on the go.





Also Read: Weekend Special: Tasty South Indian-Style Chicken 65 Burger Recipe

What Is A Chicken Roll Made Of?

Classic chicken roll is made with all-purpose Indian flatbread (roomali) stuffed with stir-fried chicken, veggies like onions and capsicum, masalas, and sometimes, curd. But when chicken tikka is used instead of regular chicken, it makes things even better.

What Is The Difference Between Chicken And Chicken Tikka?

Juicy and tender chicken tikka. Photo Credit: istock

The main difference lies in their flavours that come from the different cooking styles. While pan-fried chicken is cooked the usual way with the masalas, chicken tikka is roasted on tandoor after marination, which gives it a unique smoky taste.





The full-of-flavours chicken tikka with that intoxicating smoky aroma and taste is the most popular chicken dish. And the same heavenly snack is turned into a roll in many restaurants. If you've had chicken tikka roll, you know what we are talking about. But if you haven't, there is no better way to try it with this easy homemade chicken tikka roll recipe made with leftover paratha. You only have to make the tikka, your wrapping roll is already ready!





Shared on the Instagram page 'fastcurries', the recipe is so simple and easy to follow, that you can ace it in the first go. You don't need a tandoor to make it. You can make it on a gas stove with the right spices and a trick technique. Let's see, how it's done





Also Read: Kolkata Kathi Roll, Paneer Kathi Roll And More: 5 Kathi Roll Recipes For An Indulgent Fare

Easy Chicken Tikka Roll Recipe I How To Make Chicken Roll With Leftover Paratha:

Make the roll with leftover paratha. Photo Credit: istock

Take the boneless chicken and chop it into small pieces. Marinate in a pool of curd and spices like Kashmiri chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder and ground turmeric. Also add salt, ginger garlic paste, oil of choice, lemon juice, tomato ketchup and kasoori methi. Leave it for at least 30 minutes, and cook in a pan on high heat. The high-heat cooking will infuse smokiness into the chicken. And all the ingredients that we have used in the marinade will work their magic too.





Now spread some chutney on your leftover paratha and roll it up with the chicken tikka to make a finger-licking roll. Make this weekend a special one by preparing this delicious meal for yourself and your family.