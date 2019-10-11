Cricketer Hardik Pandya's 26th Birthday Cake Has Him All Smiles (See Pics)

Pandya's rich and decadent-looking birthday cake had a cake topper that read 'Make a Wish'

Hardik Pandya, who recently underwent back surgery, finally has a reason to smile, it seems. The all-rounder turned 26 today. Pandya took to Instagram to give us a glimpse of his birthday cake and the caption read 'Smiling since 93'. Pandya, who's recovering from a back injury, had to sit out of the ongoing India Versus South Africa Test series. Pandya thanked his fans for the good wishes and revealed he would be back on field soon, through his Instagram handle a while back. Mumbai Indian's owner Nita Ambani also visited Pandya in London where the surgery took place.





Hardik's low-key birthday had a red velvet birthday cake, and honestly, we have not stopped drooling ever since the pictures surfaced on the internet. Pandya's rich and decadent-looking birthday cake had a cake topper that read 'Make a Wish' in gold colour, apart from the sparkly birthday candle. The bling factor does not end here. Hardik's snazzy silver jacket is grabbing many eyeballs on the social media platform too.





Several celebrity friends of the cricketer like hairdresser Aalim Hakim, Sagarika Ghatge, Karishma Tanna also wished the all-rounder on social media. Pandya has slowly emerged as a youth icon for fitness. In one of his interviews, Pandya credited captain Kohli for bringing the wave of fitness in the Indian Cricket Team. He also admitted in a video interview with Vikram Sathaye that he has started enjoying green tea and is slowly loving the healthy changes in his lifestyle.

We wish you get to indulge in all your favourite treats on this special day, Hardik Pandya.





