Hardik Pandya And Natasa's Dinner Date Was All About Delicious Food!

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's dinner grub is making us drool.

Highlights Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic went out on a dinner date

The couple spent some time together bingeing on good food

Hardik Pandya was recently declared as 'Man Of The Series'

Ace cricketer and all-rounder Hardik Pandya has returned after a long leg of overseas tours - starting with Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE and the ODI and T20 Series against Australia. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic took some time out of their busy schedules and went out together on a dinner date to spend some quality time. The pictures of their date were shared by Natasa and they soon took social media by storm, garnering hundreds of thousands of likes and comments. Take a look at the post and story:





Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's dinner date was filled with some amazing food and drinks. "My dinner date," she wrote in her Instagram story. We could spot a giant crab, which the couple devoured along with some steamed rice. There was also a glass of wine and some cold drinks to wash it all down.





Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had announced their engagement in 2020. The couple are parents to a boy, Agastya who rung in his fourth month birthday on 30th November. Natasa Stankovic had shared the pictures of a lovely, colourful cake, which featured as part of the celebrations. It was shaped like a giant cupcake with lots of chocolate and strawberries filled inside. The name 'Agastya' was also modelled on sugar icing and fondant alongside the cake. Take a look at the post:





On the work front, Hardik Pandya's stellar performance was appreciated by the team in the ODI and T20 series against Australia. Pandya was the top-scorer in the three ODI matches, thus winning the award for 'Man of the Series'.







