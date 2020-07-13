Cutting Fruits And Vegetables Gets Easier With These 4 Chopper Options

Can you relate to the struggle of managing teardrops and slicing onions properly? Let's face it- cutting and chopping fruits and vegetables are not as easy as it seems, especially for the ones who are new to the world of cooking. From holding the knives and peelers properly to cutting the ingredients in right shape and size can be strenuous at time. This, as a result, increases the time we spend in kitchen and makes the cooking process lengthier. But, in this world where we are tight on time, extra cooking time is not a feasible option for many. Hence, we are in a constant search for tools and gadgets that can ease off our daily chores.





We bring you few such kitchen tool options that can make the cutting and chopping process smooth and easy.





Here Are 4 Chopper Options For You:

Pigeon by Stovekraft Handy Chopper

This handy chopper is an apt tool for finely chopping tomatoes, onions, chillies, gingers, garlics and more such vegetables. It does the job in no time, curtailing the labour and saving your time. If you look into the product, it comes in a bowl-like shape and the chopping happens inside the bowl. It also helps in keeping the kitchen clean. This handy chopper is compact in shape and size, hence can be carried anywhere you want.





Smile Mom Swift Vegetable Chopper

We bring you another option of vegetable chopper, but what makes it special is the storage lid that comes along with the product. This lid turns the chopper into a storage container, which can be used to store the chopped vegetables for later use. This also saves you from using extra utensils in the kitchen.





Ganesh Multipurpose Vegetable and Fruit Chopper Cutter

As the name says, this product actually has multi purposes. This product comes with peeler, masher and different types of cutters that make it easier to cut fruits and vegetables in different shapes and size, that too without much effort. It also comes with a rectangle-shaped storage box that hold ingredients you cut and keep the kitchen surface clean.





Wonderchef Turbo Dual Speed Food Processor

Food processor is one such tool that has always made kitchen chores smooth and easy. This particular product is a simpler version of a food processor. It is handy, comes in a compact shape and size and doesn't need electricity to run. It also does almost every job like a food processor- ranging from kneading dough to beating eggs to grating ginger-garlic- but in small batches.

























