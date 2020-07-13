SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Cutting Fruits And Vegetables Gets Easier With These 4 Chopper Options

Cutting Fruits And Vegetables Gets Easier With These 4 Chopper Options

Are you struggling with chopping vegetables? These tools may help making the job easier!

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: July 13, 2020 18:49 IST

Reddit
Cutting Fruits And Vegetables Gets Easier With These 4 Chopper Options

Can you relate to the struggle of managing teardrops and slicing onions properly? Let's face it- cutting and chopping fruits and vegetables are not as easy as it seems, especially for the ones who are new to the world of cooking. From holding the knives and peelers properly to cutting the ingredients in right shape and size can be strenuous at time. This, as a result, increases the time we spend in kitchen and makes the cooking process lengthier. But, in this world where we are tight on time, extra cooking time is not a feasible option for many. Hence, we are in a constant search for tools and gadgets that can ease off our daily chores.

We bring you few such kitchen tool options that can make the cutting and chopping process smooth and easy.

Here Are 4 Chopper Options For You:

Pigeon by Stovekraft Handy Chopper

This handy chopper is an apt tool for finely chopping tomatoes, onions, chillies, gingers, garlics and more such vegetables. It does the job in no time, curtailing the labour and saving your time. If you look into the product, it comes in a bowl-like shape and the chopping happens inside the bowl. It also helps in keeping the kitchen clean. This handy chopper is compact in shape and size, hence can be carried anywhere you want.

Editor's Choice
10% off
Pigeon by Stovekraft Large Handy and Compact Chopper with 3 blades for effortlessly chopping vegetables and fruits for your kitchen
(46K+ ratings & reviews)
645 575fromamazon.in

Smile Mom Swift Vegetable Chopper

We bring you another option of vegetable chopper, but what makes it special is the storage lid that comes along with the product. This lid turns the chopper into a storage container, which can be used to store the chopped vegetables for later use. This also saves you from using extra utensils in the kitchen.

Must Try
58% off
Smile Mom Swift Vegetable Chopper, Cutter Set with Storage Lid for Kitchen, 3 Stainless Steel Blade (400 ML)
949 398fromamazon.in


Ganesh Multipurpose Vegetable and Fruit Chopper Cutter

As the name says, this product actually has multi purposes. This product comes with peeler, masher and different types of cutters that make it easier to cut fruits and vegetables in different shapes and size, that too without much effort. It also comes with a rectangle-shaped storage box that hold ingredients you cut and keep the kitchen surface clean.

Multi-Purpose
50% off
Ganesh Multipurpose Vegetable and Fruit Chopper Cutter Grater Slicer
1,199 599fromamazon.in


Wonderchef Turbo Dual Speed Food Processor

Food processor is one such tool that has always made kitchen chores smooth and easy. This particular product is a simpler version of a food processor. It is handy, comes in a compact shape and size and doesn't need electricity to run. It also does almost every job like a food processor- ranging from kneading dough to beating eggs to grating ginger-garlic- but in small batches.

Also Consider
Wonderchef Turbo Dual Speed Food Processor, Black & Nutri-Blend 400-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (White) Combo
(4,047 ratings & reviews)
fromamazon.in




Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com





Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  ChopperKitchen ToolsKitchen Tips & Tricks
Starbucks Indias CEO Reveals Masterplan To Adapt To The #NewNormal, Value Offers And More!
Starbucks Indias CEO Reveals Masterplan To Adapt To The #NewNormal, Value Offers And More!
Who Invented Mumbai's Favourite Vada Pav? Twitter User's Answer Stirs Up Online Debate
Who Invented Mumbai's Favourite <i>Vada Pav</i>? Twitter User's Answer Stirs Up Online Debate

Advertisement

SPONSORED

Wondering How To Clean Fruits And Vegetables Properly? We Have Found The Solution!

Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 