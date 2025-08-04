Recently, a food vlogger shared a video on Instagram offering foodies a peek into the preparation process of an enormous ball-shaped delicacy at the Mara Daigaku restaurant in Tokyo. The video shows a person cooking a big ball of dough in a pan filled with a generous amount of oil. With a spatula and a sieve, he continues stirring the dough ball until it takes an enormous shape of a rice ball. Once done, he transfers it into a basket and repeats the process with another dough. Next, the cook serves the riceballs to a customer. When the fluffy riceball was pressed, it broke open from the centre, revealing the hollowed middle part.





The caption read, "A Giant Sesame Dango-The Largest in Japan! The dough, which started out the size of a fist, grew to twice the size of a face! At one point during cooking, a hole appeared, and the air whooshed out like a balloon deflating. I thought it was a failure, but as they kept rotating it, the hole disappeared, and it kept getting bigger! It was amazing to watch. The inside was completely hollow, with a chewy glutinous rice cake stuck to the bottom."

Here's how people reacted in the comments section:





"Looks delicious. I'd like to try it," admitted a foodie.





"It's amazing every time I see it," noted another.





"Perfection level," lauded a user.





"It's looking like a large Indian panipuri," pointed out one person.





"Chill, guys, bhature hai (this is bhature)," read a fun remark.





"Where do they make the smallest riceball?" an individual wanted to know.





"It's beautiful, but I'm not waiting to eat air," commented a critic.





What did you think of this viral video? Would you like to try this treat?