When it comes to healthy Indian breakfast options, Dalia Upma stands out as a simple, nutritious, and filling choice. Made with broken wheat and fresh vegetables, this wholesome dish offers a balanced mix of fibre, vitamins, and complex carbohydrates. Unlike many processed breakfast options, Dalia Upma keeps you full for longer and helps reduce unnecessary snacking between meals. It is light on the stomach yet filling enough to provide steady energy throughout the morning.





Whether you are trying to lose weight, maintain a healthy lifestyle, or simply enjoy a home-cooked meal, Dalia Upma is a great option. Its easy preparation, affordable ingredients, and high nutritional value make it a popular choice among health-conscious people across India.





Also Read: Vermicelli Upma: Your Quick and Healthy Breakfast Fix Loaded with Vegetables

Why Dalia Upma Is Best for Weight Loss

1. Rich in Fibre





Broken wheat is high in dietary fibre, which supports digestion and helps keep you full for a longer time.





2. Low in Calories





Dalia Upma is naturally lower in calories compared to many fried breakfast dishes, making it ideal for a calorie-controlled diet.





3. Controls Hunger Cravings





The combination of fibre and complex carbohydrates releases energy slowly, helping reduce frequent hunger pangs.





4. Supports Healthy Digestion





The fibre content helps maintain a healthy digestive system, which plays an important role in weight management and overall health.





5. Packed with Nutrients





The vegetables added to the upma provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants without increasing calorie intake.

How To Make Dalia Upma

Ingredients

1 cup dalia (broken wheat)

1 tablespoon oil

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 green chilli, chopped

1 small carrot, finely chopped

1/4 cup green peas

1 tomato, chopped

21/2 cups water

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

A few curry leaves (optional)

Step-by-Step Recipe





Step 1: Roast the Dalia





Dry roast the dalia in a pan on medium heat for 3-4 minutes until it gives a light nutty aroma. Keep it aside.





Step 2: Prepare the Tempering





Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. Once they start to splutter, add curry leaves, green chilli, and chopped onion. Cook until the onion softens.





Step 3: Add Vegetables





Add carrot, peas, and tomato. Cook for a few minutes until the vegetables begin to soften.





Step 4: Add Dalia





Add the roasted dalia and mix well so it blends evenly with the vegetables and spices.





Step 5: Cook Until Soft





Pour in water and add salt. Bring it to a boil, then lower the heat, cover, and cook for 12-15 minutes until the dalia softens and absorbs the water.





Step 6: Garnish and Serve





Turn off the heat and let it rest for a couple of minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.





Dalia Upma is a wholesome breakfast that brings together taste and nutrition in every bite. Easy to prepare and full of health benefits, it is a perfect meal for anyone looking to start the day on a healthy note while supporting weight loss goals.