Winter season is incomplete if you don't make that special saag at least once during this time! Saag is one of those classic recipes that we can never get enough of. In fact, many even wait for winter to arrive to get their hands on the fresh produce and make this yummy dish! Saag is a popular North Indian recipe that comes from Punjab. It's made with spinach, mustard greens, and collard greens, among other ingredients. It is served with makke ki roti/naan, gur and oodles of ghee, and spells indulgence in every bite! However, if you want to give the regular saag sabzi a meaty twist, then look no further. We have just what you need. Here we bring you a new and delicious recipe for dhaba-style saag meat!





Once you make this recipe, we are sure that you will keep coming back to it. The meaty and succulent texture of mutton, combined with the hearty flavours of saag are simply irresistible. This recipe is best for when you want to surprise your family with your cooking skills or when there is a special occasion to celebrate. This dhaba-style saag meat will be loved by people of all ages. Find the recipe below:

Dhaba-Style Saag Meat Recipe: Here's How To Make Dhaba-Style Saag Meat

First, heat three tablespoons of olive oil in a pan, add ginger, garlic and onion and sauté for two to three minutes. Add mutton pieces and cook it for five mins or till the meat is seared. Then add roughly chopped mustard leaves. Cover and cook it till mutton gets tender. Next, add roughly chop spinach and stir. Now throw in chopped green chillies, salt to taste, and stir well. Once the dish starts boiling, you can adjust the masalas as per your liking. Let it cook for additional five minutes before serving. Once done, garnish with chopped ginger and serve!

Try out this delicious meaty recipe today, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!