Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah recently revealed some of his cherished childhood memories associated with popular Indian snacks. On a video shared on SPORTbible's YouTube channel, Bumrah can be seen trying different delicacies from the UK as well as India. The format of the segment, called "Snack Wars," meant that he had to pit the foods against each other and choose one in each pairing after tasting them. Jasprit Bumrah took his time evaluating each snack and didn't always make the obvious choice. The video has since gone viral on social media and received a lot of interest online.





Also Read: What Do Our Beloved Indian Cricketers Love To Eat? Find It Here





The first duo presented to him is Scampi Fries from the UK and Bhujiya from India. Jasprit Bumrah tries the fries first and calls them "very nice." He adds, "This is a bit like cream and onion, isn't it? I know this is fish, but quite interesting." He then goes on to open the packet of bhujia. Bumrah recalls, "My sister and I have had this quite a lot. We used to share it." He also smilingly revealed that he used to fight over this beloved snack with her, arguing over how much of it each of them should get. After tasting the Indian treat, Jasprit verbalises his dilemma: "Do you go with nostalgia or do you go with new taste?" He ends up picking the scampi fries because they're "very new" to him and because he's had a lot of the bhujia already.

In another part of the segment, he talks about how samosas used to be a special snack in his house growing up. When Bumrah opens the cloche and spots the Indian snack inside, he notes, "My mother used to give this as a treat to us. There was a shop nearby that I, as a youngster, would go on my bike and get it for my family. So this has got a lot of memories... I have been eating it since I was a child." The UK food item given to him alongside the samosa is a baked cheese and onion puff. Bumrah tastes it and expresses his appreciation for it. However, he ends up choosing samosa as the winner because of his childhood memories.





Also Read: 'Dhawan And Only' - Amul Pays Special Tribute To This Indian Cricketer





The "Snack Wars" segment also makes Bumrah choose between pickled walnuts and pakoras, fish & chips and chicken biryani, and Twiglets and chakli. Some of his choices may surprise you. Watch the complete viral video below.











The comments section of the viral video was full of praise for Bumrah's humility and openness, among other positive remarks.