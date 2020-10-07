SEARCH
Diabetes Diet: 5 Pre-Lunch Snack Ideas To Keep Your Blood Sugar In Control

Once you are done with your hearty breakfast, and thinking about your lunch, maybe you should give a thought to some 'pre-lunching' as well.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: October 07, 2020 17:13 IST

Diabetes Diet: 5 Pre-Lunch Snack Ideas To Keep Your Blood Sugar In Control

Diabetes is a common metabolic condition

Highlights
  • Diabetics should eat at regualr intervals
  • Diabetics need to keep their calorie intake in check
  • Diabetics should refrain from simple carbs

Afflicting millions of people across home and abroad, diabetes has emerged to be one of the biggest causes of concern in the world of health. Diabetes is a condition where your body is either not producing enough insulin or is not responding to the insulin produced. Since diabetes is not reversible, all one can do is manage the symptoms. According to nutritionists, diabetics should consume a diet rich in fibre and antioxidants. They should also keep eating in regular intervals to prevent abrupt blood sugar spikes. So once you are done with your hearty breakfast, and thinking about your lunch, maybe you should give a thought to some 'pre-lunching' as well.

Pre-lunch is a quick snack break you take prior to lunch. It also must be ensured that while you split up your meals, you should not forget about your daily recommended calorie consumption. Calorie-overload could also prove detrimental for diabetics.

1. A Mix Of Nuts: A homemade nutty trail-mix comprising almonds, pumpkin seeds, cashews, sesame seeds, flaxseeds and walnuts, could be an excellent idea to load up on some valuable fibre, protein and antioxidants. Make sure you practice portion control; excess nut consumption could cause digestive issues.

Diabetes is a common metabolic disorder

2. Tomato and coriander salad: A low-cal salad can add a burst of freshness to your otherwise mundane day. You can make do with a simple salad too on days you are pressed for time; for instance, this tomato salad made with chopped tomatoes, chopped coriander, lemon juice and black pepper. Click here for the full recipe.

3. Seasonal fruits with a sprinkle of chaat masala: Any local, seasonal fruit that is high in fibre and of low glycemic index could help keep your blood sugar fluctuations in control. You can add a sprinkle of chaat masala on top just to liven things up a bit.

Include lots of fruits and vegetables in your diabetes diet
 

4. Unstrained spinach and cabbage juice: Juicing often takes away the fibre content of the vegetable or fruit, which is why it is advised to have whole foods. However, once in a while drinking juice is fine. But make sure it is fresh, homemade and unstrained. You can try blending fresh spinach and cabbage leaves with some water and drink the same.

5. Carrot sticks and hummus: Washed and peeled carrot chunks dipped in hummus make for a great low-carb, snacking option. If you are not a fan of carrots, you could use fresh cucumber instead.

Try these ideas and let us know which ones you liked the most.
 

Comments

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

