Low-Calorie Diet: This Tomato And Dhaniya Salad May Help Boost Weight Loss

If only losing weight was just about cutting back on extra fries and eating a little less, we could have all given it a try and succeeded. But as it turns out, starving oneself is possibly one of the worst weight-loss strategies according to many nutritionists. A sustainable weight-loss plan requires you to look into a combination of factors, one of them being managing your 'calorie-intake'.





A calorie is a unit of energy, you eat anything and it will produce calories that will help generate energy in your body. To simplify it further, if you eat food with excess calories, the extra calories tend to get stored as fat. This is why you need to choose foods that are low in calories and high in nutrition, so that the calories you ingest are not empty calories. If you look around, there are plenty of low-cal foods that could make it to your diet, and no, you need not even be a skilled chef to be able to enjoy its flavours. Sometimes, even a simple salad can do the trick.





Salads are often considered to be bland and boring, but the misconception is only keeping you away from the magic of healthy and wholesome salads. Not only can they be your most nutritious meal of the day but also super convenient. A salad can be as simple or as complicated as you want it to be. And this tomato and dhaniya salad definitely falls in the former category.





Tomatoes and Coriander For Weight-Loss





Tomatoes are rich in lycopene that may do wonders for your metabolism. Tomatoes encourage the production of the amino acid called Carnitine, that is said to be linked with our body's fat-burning ability. Moreover, 100 grams of tomatoes contain just about 18 calories, making it ideal for a low-cal diet. It is also plump with good quality fibre. Fibre helps promote the feeling of fullness, if you feel full, you eat in controlled quantities.





Dhaniya (or coriander) is also a treasure of antioxidants, the herb is said to rev up metabolism naturally as well. A faster metabolism, helps you burn off the calories faster.





How To Make The Tomato-Dhaniya Salad:

Ingredients:





1 cup of finely chopped coriander leaves

1 cup of chopped tomatoes

1 pinch of lemon juice

Method:





1. Take a mortar and a pestle, and grind the coriander leaves. You need not grind them in a fine paste, just grind them until they start releasing water. Add the coriander leaves in a mixing bowl.

2. Add tomatoes in this mixing bowl.

3. Now, add the lemon juice, a pinch of rock salt if you want, give everything a good mix. Your salad is ready!





Try this salad at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.







