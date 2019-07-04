Diabetes Diet: Drinking Amla Juice May Do Wonders For Diabetes Management (See Recipe)

Amla could also help keep blood sugar fluctuations at bay.

Diabetes is a metabolic condition where your body either cannot produce insulin or cannot respond to the insulin produced. Raised blood sugar levels may put you at risk of kidney failure, obesity and even stroke. According to a latest study published in the journal Lancet, about 98 million Indians are likely to be diagnosed with diabetes by the year 2030. Diabetics are often told to monitor their diet. Consuming sugary foods, refined products, processed goods may prove detrimental to their blood glucose levels. There are plenty of natural and nutrient-dense foods that could help you manage diabetes efficiently. It must be understood that these foods are not a substitute to qualified medical advised prescriptions; however, packing your diet with all things nice and nutritious may evince some worthy benefits.











Amla For Diabetes Management

Amla or Indian gooseberry has been one of Ayurveda's most beloved fruits since time immemorial. It is teeming with many antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. The bitter wonder could help boost your skin health, nourish your hair, aid weight loss, and manage high BP. According to some experts, amla could also help keep blood sugar fluctuations at bay.





Amla is rich in fibre. Fibre helps delay digestion and enables slow release of sugar in the bloodstream. This ensures your blood sugar levels are stable.

Amla is enriched with chromium. Chromium is a mineral that helps carbohydrate metabolism and make your body more responsive towards insulin.

As per University of Maryland Medical Center, amla may help manage symptoms of pancreatitis. Pancreas helps secrete insulin, which is important to keep blood sugar levels in check.

The bitter fruit is also profuse with Vitamin C. According to American Diabetes Association, diabetics should include more of citrus fruits in their diet.

Amla Juice For Diabetes

There are many ways to have amla, you can tuck it in raw, with a sprinkling of chaat masala. This way you get to consume all its essential fibres. You can also make a bitter juice out of amla and gulp it down at one go.





(Also Read: 8 Amazing Benefits Of Amla Juice: When Bitter Is Better)





To make amla juice, discard the seeds of amla. Now grate or chop the amla finely. Put it in a blender and give it a nice spin. Blend until smooth. You can put some black salt into the blend and mix again.





Dr. Shikha Sharma, Wellness Expert and Founder of NutriHealth, suggests taking two teaspoons of amla juice with a pinch of turmeric powder early morning. This may help enhance your diabetes management.









