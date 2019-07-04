Diabetes Diet: Drinking Amla Juice May Do Wonders For Diabetes Management (See Recipe)

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: July 04, 2019 13:57 IST
Diabetes is a metabolic condition where your body either cannot produce insulin or cannot respond to the insulin produced. Raised blood sugar levels may put you at risk of kidney failure, obesity and even stroke. According to a latest study published in the journal Lancet, about 98 million Indians are likely to be diagnosed with diabetes by the year 2030. Diabetics are often told to monitor their diet. Consuming sugary foods, refined products, processed goods may prove detrimental to their blood glucose levels. There are plenty of natural and nutrient-dense foods that could help you manage diabetes efficiently. It must be understood that these foods are not a substitute to qualified medical advised prescriptions; however, packing your diet with all things nice and nutritious may evince some worthy benefits.
Amla or Indian gooseberry has been one of Ayurveda's most beloved fruits since time immemorial. It is teeming with many antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. The bitter wonder could help boost your skin health, nourish your hair, aid weight loss, and manage high BP. According to some experts, amla could also help keep blood sugar fluctuations at bay.
There are many ways to have amla, you can tuck it in raw, with a sprinkling of chaat masala. This way you get to consume all its essential fibres. You can also make a bitter juice out of amla and gulp it down at one go.
To make amla juice, discard the seeds of amla. Now grate or chop the amla finely. Put it in a blender and give it a nice spin. Blend until smooth. You can put some black salt into the blend and mix again.
Dr. Shikha Sharma, Wellness Expert and Founder of NutriHealth, suggests taking two teaspoons of amla juice with a pinch of turmeric powder early morning. This may help enhance your diabetes management.
(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)