Jamun Seeds For Diabetics: Here's How You Can Use Them In Your Diet

Sarika Rana | Updated: July 03, 2018 18:13 IST
According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner, Shilpa Arora, "jamun seeds are known to be great healing medication for diabetics. Both seeds and the fruit have substances called jamboline and jambosine that slow down the release of sugar into the blood. Jamun seeds also increase the availability of insulin. It is best to snack on jamun for effective results. You can let the seeds dry and make a powder that can be consumed regularly before meals to fight diabetes very effectively."
According to a study published in Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Biomedicine, jamun seeds reduce the blood glucose level significantly and also regulate the insulin levels in hyperglycaemic rats. The conclusion said that jamun seeds have potent prophylactic role against hyperglycaemia. In this respect, diet-based regimen may be tailored using jamun seeds.
According to Ayurveda Expert at Nirog Street, Ram N Kumar, "Jamun seeds make up a major of Ayurvedic diabetes medicines. Jambu is Sanskrit name of Jamun and it has special mention in various classical texts of Ayurveda. India's other name is Jambudweep or nation with so many trees of Jambu (Jamun) or Indian Blackberry. As per Ayurveda Jamun is astringent, anti-diuretic, which helps reduce frequent urination, has hypoglycaemic properties, which is the ability to reduce sugar in blood and has antioxidants that make them amazing for diabetics. Jamun seeds and pulp both have these properties."
Before switching to this method of fighting diabetes, it is always a good option to consult your diabetologist first.