Diljit Dosanjh is one artist that manages to "vibe" with Indians all around the world. With fans in every corner, his jovial personality and quick wit make us love him more and more. This multi-talented icon is the jack-of-all-trades, from acting in iconic Hindi and Punjabi films that make us smile, to singing Punjabi hip-hop and pop songs that make us groove! Besides being an icon in the industry, Diljit Dosanjh is a passionate foodie, and he loves to share his foodie moments with his 13 million followers. From making classic desi recipes in a quirky manner to providing glimpses of his day-to-day meal, the celebrity truly enjoys it all.





We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day, right?! Therefore, it is extremely essential to have a healthy breakfast and it seems even Diljit Dosanjh agrees with this. Recently he shared glimpses from his breakfast and let me tell you, it was a plate full of health! Take a look:

For the meal, his plate consisted of a slice of juicy and cooling watermelon, some pieces of sweet pineapple and a chopped banana. Besides the fruit-filled plate, he was also enjoying three types of fresh juices and a cappuccino. His simple yet sumptuous breakfast looked like the ideal breakfast for this hot summer.







If you are wondering whether eating fruits for breakfast is a good idea, then we have all the right information for you. According to Zamurrud Patel, Consultant Nutritionist at Global Hospitals Mumbai, "Fruits should be eaten in the morning after a glass of water. If you eat fruits on empty stomach, it will play a major role in detoxifying your system, supplying you with a great deal of energy for weight loss and other life activities." Fruits also are an excellent way to cool your body in the scorching heat of summer, therefore it is always good to enjoy a plate of fruits, just like Diljit Dosanjh.











