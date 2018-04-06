Should You Eat Fruits Before Or After A Meal?

Highlights Fruits and vegetables should make up at least half of your plate

It is said that fruits should be eaten at certain times

Fruits are superfoods that are nature's potent sources of nutrients

Fruits are superfoods that are nature's potent sources of essential nutrients; however, it is important to know that you cannot have fruits at any time of the day. Especially, you should avoid eating them right after eating your meal. One of the most common arguments for this statement is that sugar plus carbohydrates plus bacteria may result in the fermentation of the food, which may hamper your digestive system. Macrobiotic Coach and Nutritionist, Shilpa Arora ND agrees, "Fruits are a meal in itself. They should never be combined with main meals. The sugar in fruits gets fermented if they are digested with heavy proteins that usually take time in digestive processes." Dr. Zamurrud Patel, Consultant Dietitian, Global Hospitals Mumbai suggests, "Eating fruits right after a meal is not a great idea, as it may not be digested properly. The nutrients may not be absorbed properly either. You need to leave a gap of at least 30 minutes between a meal and a fruit snack."

Fruits are superfoods that are nature's potent sources of essential nutrients​



So when should one ideally eat fruits?

According to Dr. Patel, "Fruits should be eaten in the morning after a glass of water. If you eat fruits on empty stomach, it will play a major role in detoxifying your system, supplying you with a great deal of energy for weight loss and other life activities. Ideally, fruits should be best eaten first thing in the morning, between breakfast and lunch and in the evening as snacks.

Eating a few pieces of fruits at least half an hour before your meal may help control overeating during lunch. Fruits before a meal allow you to put something that is low in calorie into your stomach. Also, eating fruit before your meal increases your intake of fibre as most fruits contain fibre. So, when you eat fibre, you tend to feel fuller for long and it also tends to delay your digestion process. High fibre fruits include apple, pears, bananas and raspberries.



Eating a few pieces of fruits at least half an hour before your meal may help control overeating



One must avoid eating fruits right at night close to bedtime as the sugar present in the fruits leads to a spike in energy levels keeping you alert and awake. Make sure you eat fruits at least two to three hours prior to sleeping.

Fruits are definitely the healthiest foods; however, it is good to ensure their intake at the right time.



Have a 'fruit-ilicious' day!