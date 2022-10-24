Diwali is finally here and we are celebrating it today (October 24, 2022) with the utmost grandeur. And needless to say, it is that time of the year when we go on a bingeing spree, keeping all our diet thoughts at bay. From chaat to chole bhature and biryani, our list of indulgences goes really long. But what remains on the top are some classic mithais. Take soan papdi for instance. This candy-floss-like sweet treat holds a constant position on our Diwali dessert platter. The almost crispy texture and the flavours of nuts and cardamom in it, make the mithai loved by one and all. That's not all. Soan papdi makes for a common gifting option too. Agreed?





If you are planning to gift boxes of soan papdi to your family and friends, then we have an idea to make it extra special for them. How, you ask? We suggest, making this classic treat at home. You heard us. We found an amazing recipe that will help you make halwai-style soan papdi at home, without any fuss. This recipe has been shared by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Take a look.

How To Make Halwai-Style Soan Papdi At Home:

Start with heating ghee in a pan. Now, lower the flame and add maida and besan to it and toast until it is toasted well. After some time, turn off the flame and add a pinch of cardamom powder to it. Now, sieve the roasted mix with the help of a strainer. Keep aside.





For the next step, place a pan on flame, add some sugar, water and lemon juice to it and cook until the sugar melts. In another pan, spread the sugar syrup and knead until it turns thick and stretchy. Add the flour mix gently and cook.





In the next step, take a small bowl, add some chopped dry fruits to it and add a small portion of soan papdi mix. Gently press until the mixture settles. Flip and take the soan papdi out and wrap it in a plastic sheet.





Repeat the process. And you have a perfectly prepared halwai-style soan papdi ready at home.





Watch the detailed recipe video of halwai-style soan papdi below:











What are you waiting for? Prepare this yummy treat today and serve it to your guests for an indulgent Diwali spread.





Happy Diwali 2022, everyone!