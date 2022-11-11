If you are a cricket fan, then you must be still in shock from India's surprising defeat during the match! The mind-bending T20 World Cup semi-finals against England had us all hooked and we were all glued to the screen, praying for India's victory. Had the Indian team won, it would have been in the finals and played against Pakistan! But alas, things didn't turn out as we all had hoped.





Many popular food brands take cricket matches, especially something as big as the T20 World Cup, as an opportunity to give offers and discounts on all kinds of delicious delicacies. Dominos, Zomato, Swiggy, KFC - we have seen all kinds of quirky marketing schemes from their brands bringing together match fever and the love for food. But this time, we witnessed it go wrong on so many levels that we all can't help but laugh out loud!





In anticipation of a great performance by India in the semi-final match, Domino's had launched a scheme where they were offering free garlic bread for 15 minutes every time Team India would take a wicket. But the flipside is India couldn't even take one wicket. The juxtaposition of Domino's scheme and the cruel defeat of India in the semi-finals is ironic and naturally led to a hilarious debate on Twitter.





What do you think of people's hilarious reaction to Domino's garlic bread scheme? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below!