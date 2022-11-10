India is gearing up towards the T20 World Cup Semi-Final on November 10, 2022, opposite England. The match will be played in Adelaide Oval in Australia and the excitement is at an all-time high. As Indian fans gear up to cheer for their team, meet-ups and get-togethers are being planned all over the country. And what better way to cheer for the team than with some good food? We have got a list of some 15-minute recipes to add to your snack platter. These quick snacks will be ready instantly and will make sure your cheering for the Indian team is not just high-spirited but also filled with delicious food!

Here Are Some 15-Minute Snack Recipes To Have While Cheering For India's T20 Semi-Final:

Can any snack platter be complete without cheese? We have the easiest cheese snack that'll be ready for you in an instant. Click here for the fried cheese cubes recipe.

Crispy onion rings are an evergreen snack that nobody can do without. These fried snacks are also super easy to make and you just can't go wrong with them. Find the full recipe here.

(Also Read: Indian Cricket Team's Lunch Menu Surfaces Online, Twitter Reacts)

India T20: Onion rings are a must-have for your snack platter. Photo: iStock

Give your usual potato fries a twist with the use of sweet potato in it. There is also a delicious Amla aioli that you can pair with it. Click here for the full recipe.

Who doesn't enjoy a crisp paneer snack? Move over to chicken popcorn and try this unique paneer popcorn recipe. Find the full recipe here.





(Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar's Perfect Omelette Flipping Skills Impressed Cricket Fans Too)

India T20: Paneer popcorn is a crispy snack which is soft on the inside. Photo: NDTV Food

Chaat-lovers, rejoice! This sweet corn chaat also has the goodness of peanuts in it. Click here for this recipe.

Nachos are a must-have on every snack platter, and this chicken-loaded nacho recipe is a must-try. Find the recipe here.

How about adding a dip to your snack platter? This Korean cheese dip pairs excellently with all the snacks we have for you. Click here for the recipe.

Enjoy India's T20 Semi-Final with these amazing snacks!