Some meals simply fill you up, while others stay with you long after the last bite.



On a warm Friday evening in Gurgaon, I found myself at Draavin Canteen for a collaboration I had been looking forward to all week. The restaurant had partnered with The Bangala, the legendary heritage hotel in Karaikudi, for a two-day Chettinad pop-up, bringing a traditional banana leaf feast to the city.



I arrived both hungry and curious.



Like many people, my understanding of Chettinad food had long revolved around a handful of familiar dishes—pepper chicken, spicy curries and aromatic biryanis. Somewhere along the way, an entire culture had been condensed into a few menu staples, and the evening quickly reminded me how much more there is to discover.



More Than A Meal

The first thing that struck me was the banana leaf laid out in front of each diner, which immediately changed the mood of the evening. There is something about being served on a banana leaf that slows you down, making you pay attention to what is being placed in front of you and drawing you into a ritual rather than leaving you as just another customer waiting for dinner.



Soon, the leaf began to fill, with one dish becoming three, then seven, until colours, textures and aromas occupied every available corner.



This was the Elai Sappadu, a traditional Chettiar feast featuring 21 dishes that celebrate abundance, balance and the joy of sharing food. While the number itself sounds impressive, what stayed with me was not the quantity but the variety, with every item seeming to have a purpose.



Tangy preparations balanced richer dishes, crunchy accompaniments sat beside slow-cooked gravies, and pickles, vegetables, rice, curries and desserts worked together like different chapters of the same story.



A Lesson In Chettinad Hospitality

The Bangala has spent decades preserving and celebrating Chettinad culture and cuisine, and for many food lovers, the heritage hotel is synonymous with authentic Chettinad hospitality.



That heritage was evident throughout the evening, with service that felt warm rather than performative. Dishes kept appearing with gentle encouragement to try a little more, conversations flowed between tables, and servers explained preparations with genuine enthusiasm.



For a few hours, Gurgaon felt very far removed from itself, replaced by the kind of communal meal that has long been central to life in Chettinad, where food is rarely rushed and hospitality is considered an art form.



The Food

The vegetarian feast showcased the region's remarkable ability to transform everyday ingredients into something memorable.



The Raw Jackfruit Biryani was particularly enjoyable, delivering both texture and flavour without feeling like a substitute for anything else, while the Pineapple Rasam offered a bright, slightly sweet contrast that cut through the richness of the meal beautifully.



The non-vegetarian spread leaned into the bold, layered flavours that have made Chettinad cuisine famous. The Mutton Biryani arrived fragrant and deeply satisfying, while the Chicken Kozhambu and Mutton Uppu Kari demonstrated why the region's spice blends continue to inspire chefs across India.



What impressed me most, however, was the balance, as Chettinad food often gets reduced to its heat levels, whereas this meal was a reminder that its true strength lies in complexity. Spice is only one part of the story, with depth, restraint, acidity, sweetness and texture all working together.



The People Behind The Food

No conversation about The Bangala is complete without mentioning Meenakshi Meyyappan, whose work preserving Chettinad recipes and traditions has made her one of the cuisine's most respected custodians. You could sense her influence throughout the pop-up—it felt like a quiet reminder of the care and legacy that have shaped The Bangala over the years.



That same spirit carried through the entire experience. This wasn't about reinventing dishes or dressing them up for social media. It was about serving them as they are, with honesty and attention, letting the flavours speak for themselves.



As I folded my banana leaf at the end of the meal, I realised I had come in expecting dinner and was leaving with something much more meaningful. And that, more than the 21 dishes on the menu, is what made this collaboration truly memorable.

