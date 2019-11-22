Easy Snack Recipe: Use Leftover Dhoklas To Make Quick, Wholesome And Flavourful Dhokla Chaat At Home

This stellar recipe of dhokla chaat is less popular but incredibly delicious.

Highlights You can now use leftover food to prepare incredibly tasty dishes

This stellar recipe of dhokla chaat is less popular but quite delicious

Pair it with kadak chai and you're good to go

There are times when we prepare a lavish dinner spread and end up storing the leftover food in the refrigerator. To avoid food wastage, a lot of Indian households make use of the leftover food to create different and unique dishes. In this article, we talk about a very popular and healthy tea-time snack that can be transformed into a delish and wholesome chaat! Do you have leftover dhoklas lying in your refrigerator from yesterday's tea-time snack party? If yes, then you can give them an interesting makeover by using few readily available ingredients in your kitchen pantry. While most of you would be familiar with popular chaat variants like aloo chaat, papdi chaat or bhalla chaat, we share with you a stellar recipe of dhokla chaat that is less popular but incredibly delicious.



The best part about this chaat recipe is that it doesn't require any complex ingredients and can be made within a span of just five minutes. It is not just brimming with flavours, but is also a healthy chaat that is steamed, full of veggies and devoid of extra calories.





(Also Read: How Long Should Homemade Leftovers Be Stored?)







Here's How To Make Dhokla Chaat At Home:



Ingredients:



Leftover Dhokla

Hung Curd - 1 cup

Carrot - 1 small, grated

Jeera Powder - 1 tsp (roasted)

Coriander Chutney - 4 tbsp

Saunth chutney - 1 tbsp

Chaat masala - 1 pinch

Tomato - 1 small, cubed

Onion - 1 small, cubed

Papdi - 5, crushed (for garnishing)



Method:



To begin with, cut the dhokla into small cubes.

Take a wide bowl and add hung curd to it along with jeera powder, chaat masala, tomato, onion and carrot. Mix all the ingredients well.

Add the cubed dhokla pieces to the bowl along with coriander and saunth chutney. Give all the ingredients a nice spin so that the dhokla coats well with the hung curd.

Garnish the chaat with crushed papdi bits and serve to your family and friends with kadak masala chai.



You can savour this delight anytime of the day. This chaat variety is sure to be popular among kids for its tangy and sweet flavour.



So say bye-bye to food wastage and bring to use handy ingredients to make the best of leftover dhokla. If you know of more such interesting and healthy ways to prevent food wastage at home, do share with us in the comments section below.