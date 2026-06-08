Street-style masala bun is a simple yet flavourful snack that brings the taste of roadside food stalls straight into your kitchen. Made with soft buns, butter, fresh vegetables, and aromatic spices, this quick snack is loved by people of all ages. It is perfect for busy evenings when you want something tasty without spending too much time cooking. The mix of crunchy onions, juicy tomatoes, spicy masala, and toasted buns creates a satisfying balance of textures and flavours. One of the best things about this recipe is its versatility. You can adjust the spice level, add your favourite vegetables, or even include cheese for extra richness. Whether served with tea or enjoyed as a quick bite, masala bun is always a comforting and filling option.





Also Read: Watch: How To Make Street-Style Aloo Tikki Burger Without Buns - Recipe Video Inside

Why Masala Bun Is a Great Snack Choice

1. Masala bun takes only a few minutes to prepare, making it perfect for satisfying sudden evening cravings without much effort.

2. Its spicy and buttery flavour pairs beautifully with a hot cup of tea, making it a popular tea-time treat.





3. The soft bun and mild spices make it a tasty option for school lunch boxes that children can enjoy easily.





4. This snack can be made in batches and served fresh, making it a convenient choice for casual get-togethers.





5. Made with simple kitchen ingredients, masala bun is an affordable snack that delivers great flavour without extra cost.





Also Read: Homemade Bun Maska Recipe: The Iconic Tea-Time Snack From Mumbai

How To Make Street Style Masala Bun

Ingredients

4 burger buns or pav buns

2 tablespoons butter

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 medium tomato, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1 tablespoon coriander leaves, chopped

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon pav bhaji masala

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Lemon juice as needed

Method





Step 1: Prepare the Filling





Heat one tablespoon butter in a pan. Add onions and sauté for a minute until slightly soft.





Step 2: Add Vegetables and Spices





Mix in tomatoes, green chilli, turmeric, red chilli powder, pav bhaji masala, and salt. Cook until the tomatoes soften.





Step 3: Finish the Masala





Add fresh coriander leaves and a few drops of lemon juice. Stir well and cook for another minute.





Step 4: Slice the Buns





Cut the buns into halves without separating them completely. This helps hold the filling neatly.





Step 5: Stuff the Buns





Fill each bun generously with the prepared masala mixture.





Step 6: Toast and Serve





Heat the remaining butter on a tawa and toast the stuffed buns from both sides until golden and slightly crisp. Serve hot.





Street-style masala bun is a quick, delicious, and budget-friendly snack that delivers bold flavours with minimal effort, making it perfect for any time of the day.