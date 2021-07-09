Street foods in India need no separate introduction. From papdi chaat to pani puri and egg roll - options are many, leaving us spoilt for choices. Each of these dishes is spicy, flavourful and leaves a strong impression on our palate. Another such delicious option is aloo tikki burger. Crispy aloo tikki, sandwich between a burger bun with some chutneys, tomato and paneer - it defines indulgence. Which is why we find ourselves going back to the street-side chaat stall time and again to devour the yummy desi-style burger. That's not all. We make it at home too. All you need to do is fry an aloo tikki, place it between a toasted burger bun with green chutney, chilli chutney, tomato, paneer and relish. Already slurping?





Considering its popularity, we found a unique recipe that will help you make a street-style aloo tikki burger without buns. Yes, you heard us. Here, the aloo tikki works as both the stuffing and the bun. Sounds quite interesting, right? So, without further ado, let's jump into the recipe. This recipe has been shared by food vlogger Parul Jain on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'.





How To Make No Bun Aloo Tikki Burger:

Cut bread slices in circle. Do not throw away the sides of the bread slices.

Take the sides of the bread slices and churn into a fine powder (bread crumbs). Keep aside.

Now take mashed potato in a bowl and add green chillies, red chilli powder, cumin powder, garam masala, chaat masala, bread crumb, rice flour, and chopped coriander leaves.

Mix everything together and make soft dough. Keep aside.

Take besan in a bowl. Put a pinch of salt and water and prepare a batter.

Now, take the bread slice and spread schezwan sauce on it. You can replace it with green chutney, tomato ketchup, mayonnaise et al.

Add an onion slice, a tomato slice, a capsicum slice, and a slab of paneer.

Cut small roundels out of the mashed spicy potato (dough) and give it a tikki shape and cover the bread slice. Tuck it in on the edges.

You can now either bake it or dunk it in the besan batter and deep fry.

And crispy street-stlyle aloo tikki burger is ready to be indulged. Already slurping? Make it today and let us know how you liked it.





Watch the detailed recipe video of no-bun aloo tikki burger here:





