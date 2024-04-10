We all agree that pasta is a delicious and wholesome dish. One of the best advantages of pasta is that you can tweak the ingredients and recipe based on your taste. From the shape of the pasta to the flavour of the sauce; from putting no cheese and a lot of veggies to lots of cheese and no veggies -- it's all up to you! Still, many people do not cook enough of this dish as they find the process too elaborate. Well, what if we told you that you can quickly prepare yummy pasta and that too in a single pot? Excited? Check out how to make a creamy and aromatic white sauce pasta in a single pot.





White sauce pasta is many people's comfort food and what better way to make your favourite comfort food than without going through any hassle and being able to cook it effortlessly and quickly? This one-pot pasta recipe will help you make yummy pasta in no time. One of the biggest time-saving tricks used is that we do not boil the pasta separately in water.

Is It Ok To Skip Boiling The Pasta Separately?

Yes, it is completely fine to skip boiling the pasta in a pot full of water and salt, and instead cook it directly in the pasta sauce of your choice. Since this white sauce pasta recipe uses milk, it will be enough to help cook the pasta. This helps save a lot of time and also reduces the number of utensils used.





In case you are making red sauce pasta, add water to the sauce so that it has enough water for the pasta to absorb. The idea is to have a runny sauce while cooking the pasta, which will thicken after the pasta is cooked.

How To Make One Pot White Sauce Pasta I Quick And Tasty White Sauce Pasta Recipe

This is a super simple and delicious recipe. All you need to do is take a deep, wide pan and add the pasta, chopped veggies, minced garlic, cream, grated cheese, salt and seasonings, as well as milk. Mix everything, cover with a lid and let it cook for 10 minutes or more until the pasta is properly cooked. Mix again and garnish with black olives, more cheese and oregano. Enjoy! Here is the full recipe with list of ingredients.





Want to learn how to make one-pot red sauce pasta? Here is the detailed recipe.