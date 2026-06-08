Making Everyday Cooking More Rewarding

As most of the India witnesses peak summers in June, people naturally begin reaching for fresher, home cooked meals that feel safe and light. Simple recipes made with quality ingredients feel especially appealing during this time of the year, because of their freshness, ease and everyday convenience.





At the same time, growing accessibility is encouraging urban Indian households to explore global flavours in familiar formats. European ingredients are finding a natural place in Indian kitchens, not as replacements for traditional foods, but as additions that bring variety to daily cooking. Chef Adit Grover, Founder, Culinary and Beyond adds, "From exceptional cheeses and cold cuts to premium olive oils, these ingredients work beautifully across a range of everyday dishes."

EU Ingredients in the Indian Kitchen

EU ingredients are now moving beyond gourmet shelves and special occasions. Whether used in everyday meals or for casual get-togethers, they easily add variety and offer new ways to create familiar recipes.

"What makes these ingredients stand out is their quality and versatility. They don't demand a new way of cooking; instead, they blend seamlessly into what we already love," says chef Guntas Sethi, EU campaign ambassador.





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This is where good ingredient care matters. Knowing how to pair, cook and store these ingredients helps retain flavour and texture.

Smart Ways to Cook with EU Products

Incorporating EU ingredients into daily recipes doesn't require much effort. A few thoughtful additions can make regular recipes feel more interesting.





Authentic cheeses like Queso Manchego PDO from Spain or Gouda Holland PGI from the Netherlands can be stuffed in parathas and melted on open toasts. Similarly, olive oils like Sicilia PGI from Italy can enhance curries, dals and grilled vegetables by giving it a subtle aroma. Cold cuts too offer a convenient way to add variety, making it easy to put together sandwiches, rolls, or quick appetisers.

Expert Tips for Selecting Authentic Ingredients, Freshness and Flavour

Great cooking often begins with choosing and handling ingredients thoughtfully. Factors such as freshness, quality, origin, and ingredient information can help guide your choices. European products consistently meet these criteria, offering a reliable foundation for your culinary creations. You may also come across labels such as PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication), which indicate products linked to specific regions and recognised quality standards. These labels are circular in shape, with PDO marked in red and yellow, and PGI in blue and yellow. Chef Adit Grover explains "From an exceptional range of cold cuts and cheeses to premium olive oils, these products, stand out for their quality, and unique characteristics."

Once brought home, small storage habits can preserve flavour. Cheese retains its flavour when wrapped and kept refrigerated. Similarly, cold cuts are best kept in airtight containers and enjoyed within the recommended time. Olive oil oxidises with heat, sunlight, and strong odours, losing its character so its best stored in a cool, dark place like cupboards or pantry.





Paying attention to these small details can make a difference in quality and flavour making these ingredients enjoyable for longer.

Familiar Recipes, Better Ingredient Use

Indian kitchens have always embraced experimentation, think fusions like masala pastas and pizza parathas. European ingredients fit naturally into these creative creations.





"European ingredients allow Indian home cooks to experiment without losing the essence of their cuisine," says chef Guntas Sethi.





Chef Adit Grover adds, "European ingredients can elevate simple dishes. Imagine dishes like Brie butter chicken, a homestyle Goan preparation with chorizo, potatoes, and onions; feta PDO and Danablu PGI cheese cutlets; or even Prosciutto di Parma PDO wrapped around a mutton seekh kebab."





The result is flavourful fusion food that feels new, familiar and easy to enjoy, whether as an evening snack, a family meal or a school tiffin.

Trust, Safety and EU Quality Standards

What makes European ingredients stand out isn't just their taste, but the assurance that comes with them. From how they're sourced to how they're produced, these products follow strict quality and safety standards, giving you confidence in what you bring home. Labels like PDO and PGI further reflect craftsmanship, heritage and authenticity.

Key takeaway: Better Cooking Starts with Better Ingredient Care

EU ingredients can bring newness to Indian kitchens without changing the way families cook. When used correctly, they can add variety, convenience and flavour to everyday meals. With the right recipes, careful storage and attention to labels, these ingredients become easier to use and enjoy at home.





"In many ways, this is what modern Indian cooking represents today, a balance of tradition and exploration. By bringing global flavours into familiar formats, we aren't just cooking differently; we're bringing a piece of the world back to our tables," says chef Guntas Sethi.