Ever Wondered Why Dhabas Soak Green Chillies In Vinegar-Water Solution? Here's Why

If you are one of those frequent travellers, who quite often plan holidays to hill stations, then you must have had your share of good food at those roadside dhabas as well. Not only do they serve food at pocket-friendly rates, but the food is itself quite appreciable. While sitting at dhabas, have you ever spotted whole green chillies dipped in a transparent solution? If you have always wondered as to why such a thing is practiced, then we're here to give you answers for the same.





The solution in which the whole green chillies are soaked is a mixture of vinegar and water. The reason why green chillies are kept in this solution for long hours is to reduce the heat of the spice. Doing so will not only reduce the spiciness of the chillies, but will also add a tangy flavour to them. If you are one of those who just cannot tolerate high levels of spice, then this is the perfect bet for you. There is absolutely no denying the fact that the food offered at dhabas tastes the best when paired with those green chillies. So, even if you are a spice junkie, you can go for vinegar-dipped chillies as they add a nice punch to the meal.





If you wish to make this vinegar-water solution at home to dip green chillies, we've got you covered. Just submerge seeded, whole green chillies in a mixture of 1 part vinegar to 3 parts water. Allow the chilies to soak for about two hours. This method keeps the distinct flavour intact and also helps in getting rid of the extra heat.





Now, that you know why dhabas store green chillies in this way, make this solution in the comforts of your kitchen and reduce the heat of the chillies without deseeding them.







