Rajasthani food has its own charm. It is rich, rustic, and unapologetically indulgent. Think dal baati churma, a staple lunch in Rajasthan, made from crispy baked wheat balls, buttery-spicy lentils, and a sweet crumble to seal the gastronomical affair. Apart from main courses, Rajasthan also excels in the dessert department, including ghee and cardamom-infused mohanthal and crispy-baked malpuas served warm with a generous pour of rabri. But have you heard of their local sweet ghevar? This golden disc-shaped mithai, known for its crisp, honeycomb-like texture, has been a part of several traditional celebrations in Rajasthan.





Recently, digital creator Mohit Sharma treated foodies to a delicious preparation of ghewar in Antarctica. Yes, you read that correctly. He posted a video on Instagram, making the dessert and asking the internet to guess the name. In the first step, the creator drizzled a generous amount of sugar syrup from a bottle into a boiling hot pan. Next, he stirred the mixture with a spoon until bubbles started forming and the centre was hollowed out. After some time, it took the shape of a disc — crusty and golden-brown on the back and crumbly, bread-like in the middle.

“Can you guess what I made today in Antarctica?' read the text layout.

Watch the full video below:

The internet was quick to react to the video.





“Did you use the ice from outside or from the inside freezer for preparing ghee?” asked a culinary enthusiast.





“Bro target Rajasthani audience,” pointed out another.





“Ready ho chuka hai? Rabdi kidhar hai bhai? (It is ready? Where is the rabri, bro?)” asked one person, highlighting that ghevar is best enjoyed with a generous scoop of rabri.





“I have been procrastinating to make ghevar here in India; meanwhile, they have made it in Antarctica,” read a remark.





“Now Rajasthani ghewar is international,” said someone else.





“Ghewar in Antarctica was not on our 2025 bingo list, but we are so in love,” gushed a sweet tooth.





“Ghewar paglu” was the common sentiment.





Do you also find ghewar drool-worthy?