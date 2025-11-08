If you're up late and feeling a craving creeping in, it can be tempting to reach for chips, ice cream or biscuits. But according to renowned biochemist Jessie Inchauspe - also known as the "Glucose Goddess" - those kinds of snacks can wreak havoc on both your sleep and your blood sugar. For diabetics or anyone concerned about glycaemic control, the timing and composition of a late-night bite really matter. Here's how to manage that midnight nibble.

Why Late-Night Snacks Can Be Tricky for Blood Sugar and Sleep

Inchauspe explains that snacking late with sugary or processed foods - say ice cream, biscuits, chips - triggers a rapid rise in your glucose level, a "spike" that then crashes. That spike-and-drop can disturb your deep sleep, waking you up, making you feel exhausted the next day, or even hungrier. She puts it simply: instead of your body winding down, it's forced into working to digest sugar and fat - a bad bed-time combo.





For someone with diabetes, that pattern becomes especially concerning: repeated glucose spikes and drops can interfere with insulin regulation, add to fatigue, weight gain and increase risk of cardiovascular issues.

The bottom line: the snack you choose matters just as much as how much you sleep, and when you sleep.

What the Ideal Late-Night Snack Looks Like

Inchauspe recommends choosing snacks that avoid the blood sugar spike. Her go-to choice? A portion of Greek yoghurt with a little peanut butter. This combo offers protein + healthy fat, contributing to satiety (you stay full longer) and helping stabilise blood sugar.





She advises steering clear of processed, sugary or deep-fried "snacks" in the evening: biscuits, chips, sweets etc. Those often hide refined sugar, preservatives and unhealthy fats - all of which not only impact metabolism but also compromise sleep quality.





In short: pick something that supports your body's rest mode, not something that forces your metabolism into overdrive.

Other Healthy Late-Night Snack Ideas for Diabetics

Here are some snack ideas (inspired by these suggestions) that are appropriate if you're managing diabetes and late-night hunger:

Greek yoghurt + nut or seed butter: As above - protein + healthy fat = steady blood sugar.

A small handful of nuts (almonds, walnuts, pistachios) with a few slices of cheese: Low in refined carbs, rich in healthy fats and protein.

Cottage cheese or paneer cubes: High-quality protein and low refined sugar-fills you up without a sugar crash.

Vegetable sticks (carrot/cucumber) with hummus: Fibre from veg + protein from hummus = slower glucose rise.

Boiled egg on whole-grain crispbread: The complex carb slows release; egg gives satiety.

A few olives and cherry tomatoes: Light, satisfying, minimal blood-sugar disruption.

Additional Habits to Reinforce Healthy Late Night Eating Benefits

Beyond the snack itself, the post highlights two additional habits that help reduce late-night cravings and stabilise glucose:

Eat balanced meals during the day: A diet good in fibre, protein and healthy fats helps avoid exaggerated hunger later on.

Adopt a consistent sleep schedule and stay hydrated: Dehydration and irregular sleep can prompt hunger signals and destabilise glucose.

Inchauspe also reassures that life is about balance. Occasional indulgence is fine - just don't turn the tub of ice cream into a nightly ritual.

Final Takeaway for Diabetics





If you have diabetes, a late-night snack doesn't have to be off-limits - but it should be chosen with care. Avoid sugary, processed options; instead, opt for light, protein- and healthy fat-rich snacks that won't send your glucose soaring and crashing. Pair that with good hydration, balanced daytime meals and regular sleep patterns, and you're far more likely to wake up rested - not restless or hungry.







Important note: If you're managing diabetes (or any other health condition), always check with your healthcare provider before shifting your eating habits.