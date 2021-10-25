When it comes to breakfast, there are tons of things one can quickly make. However, with the everyday upma, poha, paratha and chai-bread, the repetitive flavours may turn boring for our palates. But with the limited time on our hands in mornings, these are often the only recipes that come to our mind. So, to change your menu and to give you a new delicious and healthy recipe, here we bring you a quick 10-minute dahi sandwich! This sandwich may sound offbeat from its name, but trust us, this dish's comforting yet lip-smacking taste makes an ultimate indulgent breakfast. In this recipe, all you need to do is chop your favourite veggies, mix them with dahi and masalas and cook it on a tawa with bread! Sounds easy, right?

Health Benefits Of Curd:

Curd is one of those food items that always soothes our soul and gives a comforting taste. This ingredient also has many health benefits to it; check them out:

Curd is a fantastic probiotic food, an ingredient that contains live bacteria. These good bacteria have been shown to increase gastrointestinal activity, calm inflammatory digestive tracts, and soothe upset stomachs.

Yoghurt's living active cultures combat disease-causing bacteria and safeguard your gut and intestinal tract. In research, consuming a seven-ounce serving of yoghurt was found to be just as efficient in increasing immunity.

It can provide you with calcium and Vitamin B12. Curd is also a rich source of phosphorus, magnesium and other trace minerals.

The calcium present in this ingredient also makes it good for bones and overall health.

So, with so many benefits to this ingredient, let us see how to make a nutritious dahi sandwich.

Here Is How To Make Dahi Sandwich | Dahi Sandwich Recipe

To make this, first, take a bowl and add some curd to it. To this, add chopped cucumber, tomatoes, capsicum and onion. Now throw in red chilli, chaat masala, salt and pepper as per taste. Combine all these well. Then place the prepared mix in the middle of two pieces of bread. Pan fry it from both sides and enjoy!





For the full recipe of Dahi sandwich, click here.





Make this nutritious sandwich, and let us know how you liked the taste of it in the comments below!



