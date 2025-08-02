Lucknow, the City of Nawabs, is more than a holiday destination. It's a flavourful experience, especially if you have a sweet tooth. From the royal kesar peda and revdi to the melt-in-the-mouth makhan malai, the city's dessert game is meant to impress. But recently, a food vlogger dropped a video on Instagram featuring Lucknow's famous malai makhan that sparked outrage online. The video shows the confectioners of the Ram Arsey sweet shop preparing malai makhan. First, the malai is spread in a big plate, before it is cut into four halves. Next, the malai is then folded into triangular shapes and soaked in milk.



Once done, the pieces are once again sliced into smaller parts. A delicious mixture of kaju, pista, badam and elaichi is then added to the malai slices before the sides are folded, creating the shape of a pan. But hold up, here comes the shocking part.





Also Read: Cake With Words "Mummy Text With Frosting" Goes Viral, Leaves Internet In Stitches





The clip reveals that during the malai makhan-making process, a mouse suddenly climbs up the table where the ingredients are kept. To make matters worse, the rodent scutters on the malai and the dry fruits, before the confectioner drives it away. The video ends with the vlogger taking a mouthful of the malai makhan.

Watch the full video below:

As the video gained traction, many were left disgusted, while others expressed their views through sarcasm.





“You have guts... Still, you have uploaded the reel,” lauded one person.





“My friend had this and he said it was really delicious…. those were his last words,” wrote another sarcastically.





“They will never use disposable gloves,” pointed out a disappointed user.





“The poor mouse was fired for appearing on camera,” commented another in jest.





“Extra flavour just walked in,” read another wry remark.





This individual's stern reply was, “So he just let the mouse walk over the food and still continued to make the food without throwing it out! No gloves or anything, wow. I want to throw up."





Also Read: "Riding On Good Karma": Reddit Applauds Mumbai Auto Driver For Keeping Free Water, Snacks





So far, the video has amassed over 1.6 million views.