Imagine this: you have got your oil heating in the kadhai, masalas lined up on the side, and your family's anticipation in the air to dig into a lip-smacking dish. But then, before you know it, the mustard seeds are burnt, the garlic's bitter and the aroma of the tadka feels like something's on fire. Tadka, also known as tempering, may look like a simple cooking process to enhance the taste of the food, but it is so much more than that. The order in which you add your spices can make all the difference in flavour, aroma, or even how the dish turns out. If you are a newbie in the kitchen or just want to revise your basics, this article is for you. Here's the correct order to add spices and ingredients to a tadka, and why this order really matters.





Why The Timing Of Tadka Is Important

Honestly, tadka is all about layering flavour. The oil or ghee acts as a carrier, which unlocks the essential oils from spices and infuses them into dishes. But if you are a newbie in the kitchen, you'll be surprised to know that every ingredient has a different burn point, release time, and role in cooking. If you add an ingredient too early, it'll burn. If you add it too late, it'll stay raw. This would result in a dish that's either too pungent or not flavourful enough.

What's The Right Order To Add Spices

A general rule of thumb while adding spices to a dish is that whole spices go first and powders go last. You basically start with spices that need more time to release their flavours and end with those that cook quickly.

Here's The Order:

1. Oil or Ghee First

Choose the fat based on flavour. You can choose ghee for richness, mustard oil for pungency, or neutral oil if you have a versatile dish. Let it heat just enough for the spices to splutter and not smoke.

2. Whole Spices

Next, go for the whole spices like mustard seeds, cumin seeds, Fenugreek and hing. Add these first as they need time to crackle and release their aromatic oils.

Mustard Seeds: Let them pop completely, or they stay bitter.

Cumin Seeds (Jeera): Wait for them to brown slightly and release their nutty aroma.

Fenugreek (methi): Methi can quickly turn bitter, so add it just for a few seconds to sizzle.

Hing: A pinch of hing can add a lot of flavour to any dish. Add it quickly after the seeds crackle.

3. Curry Leaves, Green Chillies and Garlic

Once you have added whole spices, it's time for some tadka ingredients. Curry leaves, green chillies, and garlic add moisture to the oil and can cause a splatter. So make sure to add these ingredients carefully.

Curry leaves: Add whole fresh curry leaves to the tadka. Fresh curry leaves add an aroma to your dishes.

Green Chillies: Slit the green chillies from the middle for mild heat or chop them for an extra punch.

Garlic: Since it cooks quickly, garlic needs careful watching. It should always be golden and not brown.

In fact, you can add garlic after chillies if you want it to stay soft and not crisp.

4. Onions, Ginger (If Your Recipe Requires It)

These form the base of the gravy in many curries, especially North Indian ones. Brown them as per your liking before you add any other powder.

5. Ground Spices

Ground spices like turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and garam masala should go in after reducing the heat or once wet ingredients like tomato and curd are added.

Turmeric and red chilli powder burn very quickly and turn bitter.

Coriander powder loses aroma when fried for too long.

Garam masala is best added towards the end to balance all the other flavours.

Tadka Tips That Go A Long Way

1. Always heat oil first, then lower the flame when adding spices.





2. Since tadka is quick, make sure to pre-measure your spices in advance.





3. Use a small tadka pan for control, especially if you are adding it to dal or any kind of sabzi later.





4. Avoid reusing burnt oil. It changes taste, colour, and aroma. Always make sure to use fresh ingredients for a delicious flavour.





So, the next time you are preparing tadka at home, make sure to follow this simple guide!