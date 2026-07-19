Football fans in Delhi-NCR are in for a long night and that is actually good news. Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, the Delhi government has allowed eligible restaurants, cafes and bars to stay open till 4 am, giving fans enough time to catch every minute of the late-night clash without worrying about an early closing time. The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will see defending champions Argentina take on Spain at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19. The match will begin at 12:30 am IST on Monday, July 20. So, if you are planning to watch the final with friends over food and drinks instead of staying home, here are some the best places across Delhi-NCR hosting live screenings.





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7 Best Places To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Final In Delhi-NCR

1. Quoin, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

Photo: Quoin at Novotel New Delhi Aerocity





If you are looking for a comfortable indoor setting to catch the final, Quoin at Novotel New Delhi Aerocity is hosting a live screening of the big game.

Date: July 19, 2026

Time: 11:30 pm onwards

Address: Asset No 2, Aerocity, New Delhi, Delhi 110037

2. Grappa, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

Grappa is inviting football fans to watch the final on the big screen while enjoying food and beverages in a relaxed setting.

Date: July 19, 2026

Time: 11:30 pm onwards

Address: 19, Ashoka Road, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

3. Manhattan Bar & Brewery

Planning to cheer with a crowd? Manhattan Bar & Brewery will also screen the World Cup final for guests through the night.

Date: July 19, 2026

Time: 11:30 pm onwards

Address: 1st Floor Global Foyer Mall Unit 001, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram, Haryana 122009

4. Dear Donna

Dear Donna is another venue where football fans can gather to catch the Argentina-Spain showdown over food and drinks.

Date: July 19, 2026

Time: 11:30 pm onwards

Address: A - Block, Ground Floor Qutub Hotel, Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg, Qutab Institutional Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

5. Gonzo, Gurugram

Known for hosting live sports screenings, Gonzo is gearing up to telecast the World Cup final on big screens.

Date: July 19, 2026

Time: 11:30 pm onwards

Address: The Boulevard Magnum Global Park, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 58, Gurugram, Haryana 122098

6. BeeYoung Brewgarden

BeeYoung Brewgarden is among the breweries hosting a screening of the final, making it another option for those planning a late-night outing.

Date: July 19, 2026

Time: 11:30 pm onwards

Address: Panchshila Park, 61/7, Panchshila Park, Block C, Panchsheel Park South, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110017

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7. 145 Cafe & Bar

Round off your options with 145 Bar & Kitchen, which will also be screening football's biggest match of the year.

Date: July 19, 2026

Time: 11:30 pm onwards

Address: Unit No. GF, Cyber Hub, 8C / 4C, DLF Cyber City Rd, DLF Cyber City, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

What are your plans for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final? Let us know in the comments below.