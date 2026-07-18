Watching a FIFA World Cup final from the stands is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many football fans. But for those lucky enough to be inside MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for Sunday's showdown, the spending won't stop at the ticket counter. According to a report by The Athletic, food and drinks inside the stadium carry premium price tags, with everything from hot dogs and pizzas to beer and cocktails available across concession stands.





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The timing also matters. Fans are expected to remain inside the stadium for several hours due to the extended half-time entertainment, post-match celebrations and trophy presentation, making food and drink purchases almost inevitable for many spectators.

How Much Does Food Cost?

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Those looking for a complete meal can buy a combo of four chicken tenders, fries and a soft drink for $19 (₹1,829). The chicken tenders alone are priced between $13 and $15 (₹1,251 to ₹1,444) depending on the serving size. Other food items reportedly available at MetLife Stadium include:

Deli sandwich: $16 (₹1,540)

Hot sausage sandwich: $14 (₹1,348)

Sweet sausage sandwich: $14 (₹1,348)

Stadium hot dog: $8.50 (₹818)

French fries: $8 (₹770)

Cheese fries: $9 (₹866)

Pretzel braid: $9 (₹866)

Cheese pizza: $11 (₹1059)

Pepperoni pizza: $12 (₹1,155)

Turkey sandwich: $7 (₹674)

Clam strips: $6 (₹577)

Chips: $5 (₹481)

What About Drinks?

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Even basic refreshments come at a premium. A 20-ounce bottle of water costs $5 (₹481), while soft drinks such as Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta are priced at $6 (₹577). A Powerade sports drink costs $7 (₹674).





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Fans planning to enjoy an alcoholic drink will need to budget a little more:

Domestic beer (16 oz): $16 (₹1,540)

Craft/import beer (16 oz): $17 (₹1,636)

Hard seltzer or canned cocktail: $19 (₹1,829)

Mixed cocktail: $17 (₹1,636)

Wine (6.3 oz): $15 (₹1,444)

To put that into perspective, a fan buying a hot dog, fries and a beer would spend around ₹3,128 on a single snack break.

Expensive, But Not The Most Expensive

Interestingly, MetLife Stadium is not the priciest World Cup venue when it comes to concessions. According to The Athletic's comparison of all 16 tournament stadiums, MetLife's water and soft drink prices are among the more affordable options, while its beer prices sit roughly in the middle of the pack compared with other host venues.





The variation comes from FIFA's decision to retain existing concession operators at each stadium rather than introducing a standardised menu and pricing structure across the tournament. As a result, food and beverage costs differ from venue to venue.