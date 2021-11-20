When films deal with food, it's a delight for many viewers. Food not only makes characters more relatable but also sparks our foodie side. When Luv Shuv Te Chicken Khurana was released in 2012, many of us were intrigued by the "secret recipe" that the movie talked about. Now, chef Saransh Goila has come up with his version of the recipe and we are intrigued to try it out! The chef has shared a step-by-step video of the chicken curry recipe on Instagram. The video gave details about the ingredients and the process of making Chicken Khurana. Ready to try it out?





Ingredients:





Here are the ingredients you will need to make this chicken curry:





Chicken with bone 1 kg





Ginger garlic paste 45g





Lemon juice





Onions 6 pcs





Garlic cloves 10 pcs





Ginger 2 inch





Green chillies 3 pcs





Cinnamon stick 1 pc





Bay leaves 2 pcs





Black cardamoms 2 pcs





Cloves 2-3 pcs





Green cardamom 2-3 pcs





Jeera 1.5 tsp





Chopped tomatoes 4 pcs

Turmeric 1/4 tsp





Chilli powder 2 tsp





Coriander powder 3 tsp





Water





Ghee





Mustard oil





Kasuri Methi





Salt to taste





Process





Marinate the chicken pieces with ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, and mustard oiled salt. Leave it for 2 hours. Make a fine paste with onions, garlic cloves, ginger and green chillies. Keep it aside. Heat a pan lightly drizzled in mustard oil. Add whole spices like cinnamon sticks, bay leaves, black and green cardamom, cloves and jeera. To this pan, add the onion-garlic paste and sauté it till golden. Chop tomatoes and add them to the pan along with chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder. Add a little bit of water so that the paste does not stick to the base of the pan. Now add the pre-marinated chicken and sauté it sealed. Then, add 500 ml water and pressure cook it for 15 minutes on medium heat.





The Chicken Khurana recipe has a unique smokey flavour. For this, take a piece of coal. In a separate container, add the hot coal into ghee and smoke the chicken with it for 5 minutes. Then, add the smoked ghee too. For the finishing touch, sprinkle roasted kasuri methi powder on the chicken curry.





Here is the recipe video:

Enjoy this chicken recipe and add zing to your weekends.