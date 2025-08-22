Flaky, buttery croissants are a treat on their own, but imagine enjoying them in a cafe designed like a gym. That's exactly what South Korean dessert and cafe brand NUDAKE has done with its “GYM” themed art cafe in Shanghai, China. The cafe creatively merges the worlds of fitness and indulgence, featuring workout-inspired decor alongside an array of tempting pastries. From dumbbell-shaped desserts to exercise equipment cleverly repurposed as furniture, the space offers a fun and immersive experience that's as visually striking as it is delicious. A video capturing the cafe's unique concept recently went viral, drawing attention from curious foodies and design enthusiasts alike.





This clip, shared on Instagram, shows creative installations in the cafe made in the shape of croissants. There are croissant barbells, croissant treadmills, croissant weightlifting equipment and more creative quirkiness. Even the seating area reminds you of big dinner rolls. Guests can also interact with some of the artistic pieces shown in the area.





The eatery seamlessly blends traditional coffee shop vibes with modern art. Alongside its displays, the cafe also serves visually stunning drinks, desserts and pastries to visitors. It is located inside eyewear label Gentle Monster's Shanghai store, called Haus Nowhere.





See the video here:

The viral video has sparked excitement and anticipation among foodies and fitness lovers alike. Many praised the cafe's unique concept in the comments.





One user wrote, "Finally, a workout I can get behind! Does the treadmill smell like fresh croissants, though?"





Another added, "Always said we needed a more croissant focused gym."





Someone commented, "I could bench 5 croissants and eat them. What a great motivation."





"Workout the stomach's muscles," remarked a user.





A viewer said, "That's the best gym ever."





"Not even the AI dared to create something so perfect, read a comment.





Meanwhile, a person shared, "My favourite kind of gym."





Another user praised, "What a unique concept."

