Tuticorin is among India's busiest ports and a major industrial centre in Southern Tamil Nadu. It's certainly not as popular with self-proclaimed foodies as Madurai or Salem. While its best-known food export is the melt-in-your-mouth Macaroon, it's the parottas that caught my attention. Tuticorin's nightclubs (don't let the name fool you; this is the local nomenclature for restaurants in the city that open in the evening and stay open till late in the night) produce scrumptious kothu parottas with assembly-line precision. From Madurai to Chennai, Tamil Nadu's Street food stalls produce some of the most delicious parottas and they come in all shapes, sizes and textures. They're a popular evening snack or dinner staple. We round up three types of parottas that are among the most popular in restaurants and small eateries, particularly in Southern Tamil Nadu. They're not difficult to make if you can find the most important ingredient - patience.





Here Are 3 Delicious Parottas From South India You Must Try:

Nool Parotta Recipe







Nool translates to thread. This parotta from Kerala and Tamil Nadu takes its name from its thread or stringy textures that are perfect to soak in a curry or thick gravy. It tastes best with chicken curry.





Ingredients:

Maida - 500gms

Salt - 1 tsp

Oil - 2 tsp

Curd- 2 tsp

Egg -1

Method:

Combine the maida, salt, oil and mix well in a bowl. Add the curd, egg to this and mix again.

Gradually add water & prepare the dough.

Knead in for 5 minutes and drizzle oil over the dough; let it rest for 2 hours.

Divide the dough into equal portions. Dab the rolling stone with oil and place the small balls of dough on it.

Roll it into extremely thin layers and cut them into thin strips with a knife.

Sprinkle some flour over the strips and bring them together to the centre from both ends.

Roll it all into a spiral patty with hands and press gently. Add a little oil on it and spread it like a parotta with medium thickness.

Heat a pan and place the parotta on it. Apply some oil. Flip the parotta once it is slightly brown.

Keep roasting until golden brown on both sides. Sprinkle oil in between if required.

Remove parotta from the pan and crush it gently to split it into layers.

Bun Parotta Recipe







Also called the Madurai Bun Parotta. This is a popular street food dish in Madurai with a shape that resembles a small bun and is usually served with salna. Hence the name.





Ingredients:

Maida - 500 gm

Egg - 2

Milk -2 tsp

Water - 1 to 1 and half cup

Salt to taste

Sugar - 1 tsp

Oil - 3 Tsp

Instructions:

Add eggs, salt, sugar, water and milk to a bowl and mix well.

Move this mixture to another bowl and blend it with the maida.

Add oil and knead this to the dough until it gets soft & stretchy.

Apply oil to it and cover with a wet cloth. Allow it to rest for 3 to 4 hours. (This is a key step)

Now divide the dough into equal balls. Dab oil over it and leave it aside for another 30 minutes.

Take each dough ball and flatten it thinly with a roller. Apply oil once you spread the dough.

Using both your hands, spin the dough in a circular motion to make it thin. Fold the dough vertically and roll it sidewise. Turn the dough sideways to make it a spiral dough about 4 inches in height.

Now roll it into a bun-like shape.

Now heat oil in an iron pan. Add some oil and place the flattened parotta and cook on medium-high heat for 2 minutes and flip. Continue cooking on the other side for another 2 minutes.

Remove from heat and tap on the side of the parotta to fluff it up to resemble a bun.

Coin Parotta Recipe







Your dietitian might not approve but these sinful bite-sized parottas are easy to polish off.





Ingredients:

Maida - 500 gm

powdered sugar - 1 tsp

Salt - as per taste

Water - as required

Oil - 1/2 Cup (for kneading & roasting)

Instructions:

Add maida, salt, sugar, 2 tbsp oil and mix well in a bowl.

Add water (as required) to knead a soft dough. Knead the dough for 5 minutes.

Cover with a moist cloth and keep aside for 2 hours.

Divide the dough into equal balls, grease it with oil and cover it. Let it rest for an additional 10 minutes.

Roll the dough balls into small circles of 2 to 3 inches.

Transfer the small ball to a plate and apply oil on top of each rolled ball.

Rest the small circle paratha on the plate for 10 mins.

Grease the working surface with oil

Place the small rolled circle on a flat surface. Roll this small circle paratha into a large paratha and grease some oil.

Start by creating pleats by folding with the help of fingers. Try to stretch the pleated dough as much as possible.

Now roll the pleated dough like a Swiss Roll. Secure the end by pressing gently and repeat for all dough circles

Cover with a wet cloth and rest the spirals for five minutes.

Take a spiral ball and grease the working surface with oil and spread the spiral ball into a parotta of 2-3 inches with the help of hands.

In a pan heat oil on medium flame. Shallow fry or toss the parotta until golden brown.





