When the summer heat becomes too much, most of us immediately think of lemonade, aam panna, coconut water, or iced tea. Often overlooked, flowers make some of the most refreshing summer drinks in the world. Across India and many other countries, flowers have been used for centuries in coolers, sherbets, teas, syrups, and infused waters. They add delicate flavours, colours, aromas, and a cooling feeling to the drinks that feel perfect for hot weather. Here are some flowers that transform beautifully into summer drinks.

1. Mogra

Mogra is one of the most loved flowers in India. Even before you see it, you smell it. Tiny white mogra flowers are often used in hair garlands and decorations, but they also make incredibly refreshing drinks.





Mogra drinks are usually made by soaking or infusing the flowers in water or sugar syrup. You can soak them overnight and mix the infused liquid with lemon juice, rock sugar, basil seeds, or chilled milk. The flavour of mogra is soft, floral, and delicate and feels calming. It is also considered naturally cooling in traditional Indian food culture. On extremely hot days, a chilled mogra drink feels light on the stomach and refreshing without being too sugary or heavy.

2. Elderflower

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Elderflower may sound fancy, but in many parts of Europe, it is a classic summer ingredient. These tiny cream-coloured flowers grow on elder trees and are famous for their delicate aroma and refreshing flavour.





Elderflower is most commonly used to make cordial, a concentrated floral syrup. The flowers are soaked with sugar, water, and lemon slices for several hours or even days. The syrup is then strained and mixed with sparkling water, lemonade, iced tea, or cocktails. In terms of flavour, it is floral, fruity, citrussy, and slightly honey-like all at once.





What makes elderflower drinks so popular during summer is how crisp and refreshing they feel. A chilled elderflower spritz with mint tastes clean and cooling without feeling overly sweet.

3. Hibiscus

Hibiscus is probably the boldest and most colourful flower used in summer drinks. Unlike soft floral flavours like mogra or elderflower, hibiscus is bright, tangy, and fruity. The flower is usually dried before being used in drinks. The dried petals are steeped in hot water like tea, releasing a stunning deep red colour. Once cooled, the liquid is sweetened and mixed with lemon, honey, mint, ginger, cinnamon, or orange slices.





Hibiscus has a natural tartness, often compared to cranberries. In many countries, drinks made from these flowers are summer staples. In Mexico, people drink agua de jamaica, and in the Caribbean, hibiscus-based sorrel drinks are popular during festive seasons. Even visually, hibiscus is stunning. The ruby-red colour makes every drink look vibrant and festive.

4. Bougainvillaea

Bougainvillaea is usually known for adding colour to walls, balconies, cafes, and gardens with pink, purple, orange, and white flowers. But recently, edible bougainvillaea flowers have started appearing in herbal drinks and botanical coolers.





Certain edible, pesticide-free varieties of bougainvillaea are steeped in warm water and often paired with honey, citrus fruits, herbs, or berries. Unlike hibiscus, bougainvillaea has a very mild flavour with gentle floral notes and beautiful natural colour. During summer, lighter flavours often feel more refreshing than rich or creamy drinks, and bougainvillaea's subtle taste makes it ideal for exactly that reason.

5. Rose

Rose has been used in drinks for centuries, especially across India, the Middle East, and parts of Europe. Whether it is rose sherbet, rose milk, falooda, or chilled rose lemonade, this flower has always had a strong connection with summer.

Rose-based drinks are usually made using rose syrup, rose water, or petals infused into sugar syrup. In India, many households use homemade rose sharbat mixed with cold milk or water during extremely hot days.





The flavour of rose is sweet, floral, and slightly fruity. One reason rose works so perfectly in summer is that it is traditionally considered cooling. Ingredients like rose syrup and gulkand are commonly believed to help the body feel refreshed during the summer season.

6. Lavender

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Lavender is best known for its calming fragrance, but it also makes beautifully refreshing summer drinks. Originally popular in Europe, lavender has now become a favourite ingredient in cafes, bakeries, and wellness drinks around the world.





Lavender drinks are usually made by soaking dried lavender buds in syrups, teas, or lemonades. Its flavour is gentle, floral, and slightly herbal. Summer heat can often feel exhausting, and lavender-based drinks feel soothing and cooling at the same time. Lavender has also become popular because it fits perfectly into the growing trend of botanical and wellness beverages.