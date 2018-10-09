Head To Hudson Lane With Your Squad To Binge On Unique Floral And Faunal Platters

Highlights Shake Eat Up in Hudson Lane dishes out unique fusion platters

The platters are quite filling and huge in size

They are a treat for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians

Looking for a perfect party meal that you can enjoy with your squad? Fret no more, as we've got you covered. Located in Hudson Lane is Shake Eat Up, a quaint little cafe, which is dishing out unique fusion platters - Floral Platter and Faunal Platter. As intriguing as it may sound, both the platters are undoubtedly a treat for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians, alike. The platter is quite filling and huge in size, so make sure you have a good appetite as well. Being popular among North Campus student crowd, Shake Eat Up is being loved for its quirky offerings. What makes this platter different from others is the assortment of various mouth-watering delicacies in it.



All the vegetarians out there, you can go for Floral Platter, which consists of red sauce pasta, French fries, cottage cheese balls, chilli paneer, chilli potato and momos. Whereas, the Faunal Platter is a paradise for non-veg lovers as it has tandoori chicken pasta, French fries, chicken wings, chicken manchurian, chicken lollipop and chicken momos.





(Also Read: This Herbivorous Platter At Woodbox Cafe Is Sure To Be A Heaven For All Vegetarians Out There)







The fries in the platter are loaded with a creamy dressing, which adds to the flavour of the delight. The highlight of the Faunal platter is the chicken pasta, which has a smoky and tandoori flavour. The platter is suffice for 3-4 people, so if you're planning to come to this place with your gang, this is the perfect pick. Both the platters come with schezwan sauce and mayonnaise, which will only add to the culinary experience.



So, the next time you're around this place, do give these platters a try and let us know about your experience in the comments section below. Happy Eating!



What: Shake Eat Up

Where: 2509, Ground Floor, Hudson Lane, Delhi University-GTB Nagar, New Delhi

When: 11 AM - 11 PM

Cost For Two: INR 500

Speciality: Floral Platter and Faunal Platter







