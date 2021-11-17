The pandemic has made many of us wary about our health. Discussions about fitness, immunity, and diet became a common thing for all of us. And in this, the one thing we have often heard is to make our diet 'protein-rich.' Many of us tried our best to gain proteins with various ingredients; but did you know that the everyday grains present in our kitchen can also help with the same?! Grains may look small, but don't let their size confuse you. They are known to be rich in essential nutrients like iron, calcium, phosphorus, B vitamins and protein too. They are easy to find and widely available in the market. However, if you are confused on what grains should essentially be a part of your diet, then fret not; we have just the list you need. Take a look at it below:





Here Are 5 Grains That Are Full Of Protein | Protein-Rich Grains

1. Oats

Many of us know that oats help in weight management but this grain can also help to gain protein. They are easy to make and easily available. You can have them sweet, salty or spicy as per your preference. According to USDA, in 156 gms of oats, you will find 26gms of protein!

2. Buckwheat

Buckwheat (or kuttu) is famous for its use during Navratris. Many of us make puri, roti, kachoris and other recipes out of it. This grain is also rich in protein.

3. Rajgira

Another grain that we often consume during Navratris is known to be a good source of protein. As per USDA, this grain has 13.6 gms of protein per 100 gms!

4. Quinoa

In recent years, the popularity of quinoa has risen. For many of us, it has already become a part of our diet. However, if you still haven't tried it, let us tell you that this ingredient is easy to make and quickly adapts to any flavour. You can experiment with it in a lot of recipes.

5. Ragi

For many of us, ragi is a staple ingredient used in everyday cooking. This grain has many health benefits, as it may aid in weight loss, manages diabetes, may give healthy bones and others. It is also a good source of protein as it has all the essential amino acids that help with bodily functions.





So, what are you waiting for? Add these everyday grains to your routine for a protein-rich diet!



