The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a safety alert regarding a particular Indian-made cookware after tests revealed it could leach unsafe levels of lead into food. The alert, issued on August 13, 2025, warns both retailers and consumers against selling or using the affected imported utensils. The cookware is a Kadai/Karahi by Tiger White, manufactured by Saraswati Strips Pvt. Ltd. in India under the name Pure Aluminium Utensils (Tiger White). The FDA stated that kadhai (woks) made of aluminium, brass, and alloys such as Hindalium/Hindolium or Indalium/Indolium tested positive for lead contamination when used for cooking. This makes the food unsafe for consumption.





One known retailer of cookware is Mannan Supermarket, Jamaica, New York. However, the FDA has not been able to confirm the distributor responsible for the recall, raising concerns that the product may still be available in stores. Retailers have been asked to stop selling this utensil, and consumers have been advised not to use it for either cooking or food storage.

Why Is Lead Contamination Risk A Serious Concern

Lead is a toxic metal with no safe level of exposure. Even minimal amounts can cause severe health issues, particularly in children, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers. Possible health effects include:





In children, learning difficulties, reduced IQ, and behavioural issues can occur even without apparent symptoms.





In adults, symptoms may include fatigue, headaches, stomach pain, vomiting, and neurological changes with higher exposure.

Advice For Consumers If They Have Purchased This Cookware

The US FDA strongly advises consumers to:

Stop using and discard the affected cookware immediately.

Avoid donating or refurbishing the utensils to prevent further use.

Consult a healthcare provider if concerned about lead exposure or elevated blood lead levels.