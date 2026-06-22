Mornings can often feel rushed, leaving little time to prepare a nutritious breakfast. However, starting the day with a protein-rich meal can help keep you energised and satisfied for longer. A high-protein tomato sandwich is a simple yet delicious option that combines fresh ingredients with a creamy homemade spread. The sandwich is packed with protein from paneer and cashews, while the tomato filling adds a tangy and flavourful touch. It is easy to prepare, requires only a few ingredients, and can be made ahead of time to save effort on busy mornings. Whether you are heading to work, college, or simply need a quick breakfast, this sandwich is a wholesome and tasty choice.





Also Read: 6 Healthy Sandwiches That Feel Light And Fresh On Summer Mornings

Why It Is Perfect for Busy Mornings

1. Rich in Protein

The homemade spread made with paneer and cashews provides a good amount of protein. It keeps you full for longer and supports steady energy throughout the morning.





2. Quick and Easy to Prepare





The sandwich uses simple ingredients and needs minimal cooking. Most of the prep can be done in advance, making breakfast hassle-free.





3. Balanced and Nutritious





It combines protein, healthy fats, and vegetables. This makes it a filling meal without feeling too heavy.





4. Travel-Friendly Option





You can easily pack this sandwich for work, school, or travel. It stays fresh for a decent time and is easy to carry.





5. Delicious and Customisable





The creamy spread and tangy tomato filling create a tasty mix. You can also add herbs or vegetables as per your taste.





Also Read: Too Hot To Cook? This Hung Curd Sandwich Is An Easy Dinner Idea

How To Make High-Protein Tomato Sandwich

Ingredients





For the High-Protein Spread:

150 grams paneer

10-12 soaked cashews

2 garlic cloves

1 teaspoon olive oil

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste

For the Tomato Filling:

2 medium tomatoes, finely chopped

1 teaspoon oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped (optional)

1/2 teaspoon chilli flakes

1 tablespoon chopped coriander

Salt to taste

For Assembly:

4 bread slices

Butter or oil for toasting

Recipe Steps

Step 1: Prepare the Protein Spread





Add paneer, soaked cashews, garlic, olive oil, black pepper, and salt to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy.





Step 2: Cook the Tomato Filling





Heat oil in a pan and add chopped garlic. Sauté briefly, then add the chopped tomatoes and optional onions.





Step 3: Season the Mixture





Add chilli flakes, salt, and coriander. Cook until the tomatoes soften slightly. Let the mixture cool completely.





Step 4: Assemble the Sandwich





Spread a generous layer of the protein mixture on one bread slice. Place the cooled tomato filling evenly on top.





Step 5: Toast and Serve





Cover with another bread slice and toast on a pan until golden and crisp on both sides. Serve warm.





This high-protein tomato sandwich is a simple, flavourful, and nourishing breakfast that fits easily into a busy morning routine while providing lasting energy for the day ahead.