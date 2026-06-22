Mornings can often feel rushed, leaving little time to prepare a nutritious breakfast. However, starting the day with a protein-rich meal can help keep you energised and satisfied for longer. A high-protein tomato sandwich is a simple yet delicious option that combines fresh ingredients with a creamy homemade spread. The sandwich is packed with protein from paneer and cashews, while the tomato filling adds a tangy and flavourful touch. It is easy to prepare, requires only a few ingredients, and can be made ahead of time to save effort on busy mornings. Whether you are heading to work, college, or simply need a quick breakfast, this sandwich is a wholesome and tasty choice.
Also Read: 6 Healthy Sandwiches That Feel Light And Fresh On Summer Mornings
Why It Is Perfect for Busy Mornings
1. Rich in Protein
The homemade spread made with paneer and cashews provides a good amount of protein. It keeps you full for longer and supports steady energy throughout the morning.
2. Quick and Easy to Prepare
The sandwich uses simple ingredients and needs minimal cooking. Most of the prep can be done in advance, making breakfast hassle-free.
3. Balanced and Nutritious
It combines protein, healthy fats, and vegetables. This makes it a filling meal without feeling too heavy.
4. Travel-Friendly Option
You can easily pack this sandwich for work, school, or travel. It stays fresh for a decent time and is easy to carry.
5. Delicious and Customisable
The creamy spread and tangy tomato filling create a tasty mix. You can also add herbs or vegetables as per your taste.
Also Read: Too Hot To Cook? This Hung Curd Sandwich Is An Easy Dinner Idea
How To Make High-Protein Tomato Sandwich
Ingredients
For the High-Protein Spread:
- 150 grams paneer
- 10-12 soaked cashews
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- Salt to taste
For the Tomato Filling:
- 2 medium tomatoes, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon oil
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 small onion, finely chopped (optional)
- 1/2 teaspoon chilli flakes
- 1 tablespoon chopped coriander
- Salt to taste
For Assembly:
- 4 bread slices
- Butter or oil for toasting
Recipe Steps
Step 1: Prepare the Protein Spread
Add paneer, soaked cashews, garlic, olive oil, black pepper, and salt to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy.
Step 2: Cook the Tomato Filling
Heat oil in a pan and add chopped garlic. Sauté briefly, then add the chopped tomatoes and optional onions.
Step 3: Season the Mixture
Add chilli flakes, salt, and coriander. Cook until the tomatoes soften slightly. Let the mixture cool completely.
Step 4: Assemble the Sandwich
Spread a generous layer of the protein mixture on one bread slice. Place the cooled tomato filling evenly on top.
Step 5: Toast and Serve
Cover with another bread slice and toast on a pan until golden and crisp on both sides. Serve warm.
This high-protein tomato sandwich is a simple, flavourful, and nourishing breakfast that fits easily into a busy morning routine while providing lasting energy for the day ahead.