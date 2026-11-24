Ask someone who grew up in the 1980s or 1990s about Gold Spot, and chances are they will sing the jingle before they tell you what the drink tasted like. The bright orange soda, with its glass bottles and collectible caps, was a childhood favourite for many Indians. As they grew older, Gold Spot became quite the cool drink to be seen with, much like Diet Coke is among Gen Z today.





Now, after 26 years of being off the shelves, the drink is reportedly making a comeback. Coca-Cola plans to bring it back, possibly with little or no sugar.

The Good Old Days Of Gold Spot

Interestingly, Gold Spot owes its existence, in part, to a legal battle with the very company that now owns it.

In 1949, Parle, which was already doing exceptionally well with its glucose biscuits, decided to enter the soft drinks business with Gluco Cola. RK Laxman designed the advertising campaign for the drink. However, Coca-Cola took Parle to court over its name. After two years of fighting the case and even renaming the drink to Parle Cola, the company stopped its production in 1951.





In 1952, Parle tried its luck with an orange-flavoured fizzy drink. It called it Gold Spot, borrowing the name from its popular Gold Star peppermint.





Gold Spot had a distinct, sweet and tangy orange flavour. It tasted quite good even when it wasn't particularly cold, which worked in its favour. Vendors would carry large containers filled with ice and bottles of Gold Spot, selling them at beaches, tourist destinations and other crowded spots.





Children, especially, took a liking to the drink. And if you were a child back then, you would probably remember turning over the bottle cap almost immediately after opening a Gold Spot. The brand had introduced collectible cartoons inside its caps. Children would save them, build their collections and compete with friends over who had the most. Buying another bottle also meant adding another cartoon to your collection.





It was a particularly clever way of selling a soft drink to children.





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Rekha, Usha Uthup And Shyam Benegal Came Together For An Orange Soda

Some of the finest creative minds in Indian cinema and advertising have worked on Gold Spot commercials.





In the early 1970s, when Rekha was still finding her feet in Hindi cinema, she appeared in an advertisement for the drink. The young actress was seen walking along a beach as Usha Uthup sang in the background. Shyam Benegal and Govind Nihalani worked on the commercial, while a young Prahlad Kakkar was part of the crew as an assistant.





Upon watching the footage, advertising professional Kersey Kartak came up with the now-famous slogan, "Livva Little Hot, Sippa Gold Spot."





Remember, this was a time when television was still relatively new to Indian households. A large part of advertising happened through posters, newspaper advertisements and painted walls.





The Gold Spot slogan was everywhere.

The Generation That Grew Up On 'The Zing Thing'







By the mid-1980s, the children who had grown up collecting Gold Spot bottle caps were getting older. The brand, however, was still largely associated with kids. Parle wanted a share of the teenage and young adult market and approached advertising agency Rediffusion to change that perception.





Copywriter Kamlesh Pandey came up with "The Zing Thing", a reference to the tingling sensation that lingered after a sip of the drink.





The new commercials drew inspiration from Grease, the 1978 musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Prahlad Kakkar, Louis Banks and the Rediffusion team put together advertisements featuring youngsters roller skating, dancing, driving around and having a good time.





The campaign fitted beautifully into the disco culture of the 1980s. The music was catchy, the youngsters looked fashionable, and drinking Gold Spot suddenly seemed like a rather cool thing to do.

Gold Spot Was The Original Cool Kid's Drink

There is something quite familiar about the way Gold Spot was marketed when you look at the popularity of Diet Coke today.





Gen Z has practically made a personality trait out of drinking Diet Coke. There are memes dedicated to it, people who look forward to their afternoon Diet Coke more than their lunch, and endless videos of people cracking open a chilled can after a particularly exhausting day at work.





Older millennials and Gen X had their own soft drink obsession with Gold Spot. Of course, nobody was buying Gold Spot for its lack of calories. Quite the opposite, actually. People loved that sugary orange taste.





There was no social media to document the obsession, either. Gold Spot's popularity came from television commercials, catchy music and the excitement of buying and sharing a bottle of your favourite fizzy drink.





And while today's youngsters might proudly declare themselves Diet Coke people, there was a time when young Indians were just as particular about their choice of soft drink.





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Gold Spot Might Return Without The Sugar

The irony of Gold Spot's comeback is quite amusing. A drink that was once loved for its sugary orange flavour is expected to return in a low-sugar or no-sugar formulation.





According to industry sources, Coca-Cola is planning to relaunch the beverage in India. Reports suggest that it could be available in cans through quick-commerce platforms. The company may even bring back the "The Zing Thing" tagline.





But nostalgia can be a tricky thing to sell, particularly when it comes to food and drinks. People tend to remember exactly how their favourite childhood treats tasted, sometimes even how they smelled. Gold Spot had a strong orange aroma, a sugary tang and that peculiar tingling sensation.





Its loyal consumers will almost certainly compare the new version with the one they remember.





It will also be rather fun to see Gold Spot sitting in the same refrigerator as Diet Coke.