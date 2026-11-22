Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando hosted an intimate wedding rehearsal dinner for their family and friends in Southern California on Friday, November 20, ahead of their wedding in Palm Springs. The couple's dinner menu featured several dishes, including filet mignon, lobster rolls, potato pave and a selection of desserts. The menu was shared by Miley's stepsister Lily-Rose Purcell on her Instagram Stories.





As per reports, guests started their meal with sherry cappuccino, potato pavé cooked in brown butter, and pear and burrata mille-feuille served with candied pecans and lavender vinaigrette.





For the main course, the guests were served filet mignon with fresh market vegetables, Pommes Anna and mini lobster rolls. The menu also included Maine lobster ravioli.

The dinner ended with a selection of desserts, including molten chocolate caramel lava cake, hazelnut creme brulee and raspberry sorbet. Another dessert selection featured chocolate caramel layer cake and vanilla creme brulee.

Photo: Instagram/@lly purcell

The menu had the initials "M + M" printed at the top, referring to Miley and Maxx. It also carried the date November 20, 2026.





Pictures shared by Lily-Rose Purcell also showed the dinner setting. The tables were covered with white linen and decorated with colourful flower arrangements and small candles. The dinner plates appeared to have floral designs.





Miley, 33, and Maxx, 28, arrived at the venue in matching black outfits. According to photos from TMZ, Miley wore black pants, a matching jacket and ballet flats. Maxx wore a black suit over a white shirt and completed his look with black-and-white sneakers. The couple were also seen holding hands.

Photo: Instagram/@lly purcell

Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, and younger sister Noah Cyrus were among the family members who attended the dinner. Tish wore a cheetah-print furry jacket with bootcut jeans and black boots. Noah chose a black evening gown with lace detailing.





Lily-Rose, whose father Dominic Purcell married Tish Cyrus in 2023, shared pictures from inside the restaurant, including the dinner menu and dessert plate.





Miley and Maxx were first romantically linked in November 2021. They confirmed their engagement in December 2025, after dating for around four years. Miley was first spotted wearing a diamond engagement ring at the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash in December 2025.